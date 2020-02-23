People in Business Feb. 23, 2020

SARAH CRAFT joined the Black Hawk County Gaming Association as a project coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa.

DANA VAN ROEKEL was promoted to vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Lutheran Services in Iowa. She began as a budget and financial analyst, then a lead budget and financial analyst, ultimately becoming director of finance in 2018. She was chief financial officer for Special Olympics Iowa for nine years, and she received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northeast Missouri State University at Kirksville.

MATTHEW HALVERSON was promoted to paraplanner with Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Halverson will work the team of five advisers in Waterloo.

DR. NAFISSA CISSE EGBUONYE, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, was honored as an Iowa Public Health Hero by the University of Iowa College of Public Health for her efforts to improve health in the community and establish her department as a leader in health promotion, prevention and health equity. Egbuonye has led the county health department since 2016.