People in Business Feb. 23, 2020

SARAH CRAFT joined the Black Hawk County Gaming Association as a project coordinator. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa.
DANA VAN ROEKEL was promoted to vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Lutheran Services in Iowa. She began as a budget and financial analyst, then a lead budget and financial analyst, ultimately becoming director of finance in 2018. She was chief financial officer for Special Olympics Iowa for nine years, and she received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northeast Missouri State University at Kirksville.
MATTHEW HALVERSON was promoted to paraplanner with Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Halverson will work the team of five advisers in Waterloo.
DR. NAFISSA CISSE EGBUONYE, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, was honored as an Iowa Public Health Hero by the University of Iowa College of Public Health for her efforts to improve health in the community and establish her department as a leader in health promotion, prevention and health equity. Egbuonye has led the county health department since 2016.
ERIKA L. ALLEN joined Abby S. Wessel at the Reinbeck law firm Rickert, Wessel & Allen as a partner on Jan. 2. Allen previously practiced law at the Grundy Center firm Heronimus, Schmidt, Allen, Schroeder & Geer, where she had been a partner since 2008. The focus of her legal practice is trust and estate, business, real estate, and tax law.
BRENDAN LEIRAN, PA-C, joined Virginia Gay Hospital, Vinton, as an emergency room/hospitalist. He received a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from St. Ambrose University and has experience as a physician assistant simultaneously working in both Urgent Care for Mercycare in Cedar Rapids and orthopedics/sports medicine at Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa.
Two new employee owners joined the VGM Group. MATT HUTCHISON is a data analyst in the insurance division. He attended the University of Northern Iowa. DAKOTA RUEBER is an IT support specialist in the IT department.
JAY BULLERMAN, president of Financial Resource Advisors in Waterloo, was selected to attend Cetera’s Fast Forward Conference. He was a featured presenter at Fast Forward and shared the Opening ACE Talk on “Emotional Intelligence and the Risks Worth Taking as a CEO.”
SAVANNAH SWESTKA was named principal of Hansen Elementary in Cedar Falls. At the end of the 2018-19 school year, Swestka was named interim principal. Prior to that, she served as associate principal in support of Hansen and Southdale during 2018-19 and the previous year in support of Hansen and Lincoln elementary buildings. She also oversaw the district’s preschool program.
LORI THURESON joined Oakridge Real Estate as marketing manager. She has extensive experience in design and brand management.
