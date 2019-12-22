Three new employees have joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group Inc. ANDREW KILBOURN is a patient care coordinator, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and was with North Star Community Services. MICHAEL MAIERS is a patient care coordinator. TROY MANGRICH is vice president of market operations, is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and was with TCF Equipment Finance.
GIGO CEJVANOVIC was promoted to outbound mortgage originator with Veridian Credit Union. Cejvanovic has worked at Veridian for seven years and was a member relations officer. Cejvanovic has an associate’s degree in general studies from Hawkeye Community College and is a tae kwon do coach at The ROC Gym.
Faculty in Wartburg College’s department of religion and philosophy traveled to San Diego to present, lead and attend sessions at the recent annual meetings of the American Academy of Religion & Society of Biblical Literature. Those participating were JUSTIN JEFFCOAT SCHEDTLER, who presented “Allegiance to the Lamb: Royal Discourse and Ideologies in Revelation” in the John’s Apocalypse & Cultural Contexts section; KRISTIN WENDLAND, who presented “Leviticus on the Lawn: Helping Students Understand a Priestly Worldview” in the Academic Teaching & Biblical Studies section, and was also a co-organizer of the Lutheran Women in Theological & Religious Studies annual gathering; and MINJUNG NOH, who presented on a panel at the Society for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Religion, whose theme was “Religion & Race in a Time of Trump.” CARYN RISWOLD attended a meeting of the Faculty Working Group on Lutheran Higher Education, and KYLE SCHENKEWITZ organized the annual board meeting of the Society for the Study of Christian Spirituality.
SARAH BUCK was promoted at CBE Companies to supervisor of compliance and quality assurance. Buck has been with CBE since June 2005. BRENDA STOFFREGEN was promoted to supervisor of third party operations. Stoffregen has been with CBE since September 2016 and has an associate’s degree from Kaplan University. EISHA LUHRING was promoted to HR specialist and recruiter. Luhring has been with CBE since December 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Minnesota State University.
CHRISTINE FONG, M.D., neonatologist, has joined the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Dr. Fong received her medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business and has experience as a neonatologist in Milwaukee and Des Moines since 2003.
