Firefighter KRYSTAL TUCKER joined the Cedar Falls Public Safety team in October. Raised in Oxford, Mich., Tucker was a member of the Detroit Fire Department. She attended the Detroit Fire Academy and is certified as a paramedic, Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, and in hazardous material operations. She also is employed full-time as a paramedic at MercyOne in Cedar Falls.
AARON SAUERBREI, executive director of business and community education at Hawkeye Community College, led a workshop on apprenticeship programs at the Learning Resources Network annual conference in November in San Diego. Sauerbrei has served on the LERN board of directors for four years and is the current board chair. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science and a master’s degree in public police, both from the University of Northern Iowa. He has been with Hawkeye since 2013.
Three employees have joined VGM Group Inc. JESSICA BALEK is a contracts analyst. DYLAN FELDERMAN is a warehouse associate and also a student at Hawkeye Community College. AMY PETERS is a human resources generalist. She was previously with MercyOne and is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.
TYLER SCHROEDER and SHAY SIMPSON joined Dupaco Community Credit Union in Waterloo. Schroeder is a member service representative II, and Simpson is a member service representative.
SRJDAN GOLUB, director of community education and workforce solutions at Hawkeye Community College, was named 2019 Customer of the Year during the Augusoft Lumens User Summit in November in San Diego. Augusoft Lumens is a comprehensive management system for continuing education and workforce development programs.
Former Cedar Falls Athletic Director GARY KOENEN was named to the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame. Koenen, who retired in 2018, is one of four Hall of Fame honorees and will be recognized at the IHSADA state convention.
ANGIE AMES, ARNP, has joined MercyOne’s Evansdale Family Medicine. Ames is a nurse practitioner who joined the medical group in October. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from Allen College and master of science in nursing degree at Purdue University Global. Before joining MercyOne, she served patients at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital since 2001.
DR. EMILY GUERBER has joined the Vinton Family Medical Clinic. Guerber received her M.D. from the University of Minnesota and completed a residency at the Mayo program in La Crosse, Wis. She is the fourth board-certified physician now practicing at Virginia Gay’s Vinton clinic. Guerber will also be in a rotation of physicians on call as part of Virginia Gay Hospital’s emergency medical team.
JODIE HARMS was promoted to to the position of senior financial analyst with Veridian Credit Union. Harms has worked at Veridian for 12 years. She was a senior accountant and has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa.
