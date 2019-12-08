CLINT FLETCHER was promoted to customer service manager at Warren Transport. He started at Warren Transport in 2018 as a carrier representative and is enrolled at Upper Iowa pursuing his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
CECELIA HOTZLER was promoted to the position of art director at Veridian Credit Union. Hotzler, of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for two years. She was previously a graphic designer and has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Northern Iowa.
GREGG and ARLENE HUMBLE, president and vice president of Humble Travel, recently traveled to Thailand for the invitation-only Virtuoso Chairman’s Event. They attended meetings in Bangkok and participated in travel experiences in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Koh Samui. Humble Travel, with offices in Cedar Falls and West Des Moines, is a founding member of Virtuoso.
MARY SHILENY, CEO of the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, was honored by the National Association of Realtors with the realtor certified executive designation.
Three employees have joined The Sinnott Agency Inc. MELISSA WELLS is a personal lines customer service representative. She was previously employed by State Farm Insurance. DARLEEN YANT joined the agency as a commercial lines customer services representative and has more than 13 years of insurance experience. BRETTE JENSEN is a financial customer service representative.
Three new employees have joined Homelink, a division of VGM Group Inc. BETHANY CHRISTENSEN is an HES transportation patient care coordinator. She is a student at Hawkeye Community College and was previously with UniFirst. KARISSA WEBB is an HES transportation patient care coordinator. She is a graduate of the College of Hair Design and was previously with The Salon Professional Academy. ALEJANDRO SALAZAR is a workers’ compensation DME outbound representative. He was previously with Wartburg College.
ANNIE OLSEN is the new child care coordinator at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of Northern Colorado and was a child-care provider at Prairie Lakes. CHRIS BOWDEN is the Next Steps pastor at Prairie Lakes. Previously the Cedar Rapids campus pastor at Prairie Lakes, he has a bachelor’s degree in communication from University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in church leadership from Wesley Seminary.
AARON OLSON was promoted at CBE Companies to director of compliance and quality assurance. Olson has been with CBE since January 2005. TOM LOCKARD was promoted at CBE to litigation management director. Lockard has been with CBE since October 2002. CALEB BUSKOHL joined CBE Companies as a systems reporting analyst II. Buskohl worked as an application support specialist with CPM Holdings and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
