MINDY STARBUCK was promoted at Iowa Securities Investment Corporation to assistant vice president. She has worked for the company for 20 years in the accounting department. Starbuck is a 1999 graduate of Hawkeye Community College with an associate’s degree in accounting.
CHRIS BEATY has been promoted from sales representative to sales operations manager at Warren Transport.
HELEN PEARCE has been re-elected as chair of the Iowa Credit Union League board of directors for 2020. ICUL is the trade association for Iowa’s not-for-profit credit union industry. Pearce is the president/CEO of Cedar Falls Community Credit Union, serving 8,000 members and managing assets of $125 million. She has been with the credit union for 36 years, serving as the CEO the last nine years. She serves on the ICUL Advocacy Committee, Iowa Credit Union Foundation, Cedar Falls Schools Foundation, Iowa Institute for Cooperatives, Cedar Falls Housing Commission, Affiliates Management Co., Black Hawk Chapter of Credit Unions Children’s Miracle Network Liaison.
LAWAIN BIERMANN, farm manager at Hertz Farm Management, Cedar Falls, has been named the 2019 Professional Farm Manager of the Year. The award, co-sponsored by Syngenta, Farm Journal’s AgPro magazine and the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, recognizes farm managers who display excellence in client service and a commitment to agriculture. Biermann’s ties to agriculture began more than 100 years ago when his great-grandfather purchased their family farm in 1877. Biermann earned his degree from Iowa State University, then worked as an agronomist and salesperson for a local cooperative.
CHAD SWANSON of Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson PLC was recently was installed as president of the Iowa Association for Justice, the statewide association representing trial attorneys. EASHAAN VAJPEYI of Ball, Kirk & Holm PC was installed as IAJ’s first vice president. JAMES H. COOK of Waterloo was also elected to the IAJ board of governors.
