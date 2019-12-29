ALEXIS VOLKER joined CBE Companies as a contract and licensing administrator. Volker worked as a CBSI advisor service representative with Cuna Mutual Group and has a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University. WHITNEY NOSBISCH joined CBE as manager of client relationship. Nosbisch worked as an accounting supervisor with United Fire Group and has a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa.
JUSTIN MULLEN was promoted to the position of senior accountant with Veridian Credit Union. A Waverly resident, Mullen has worked at Veridian for 13 years, most recently as an accountant III. Mullen has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and management from Wartburg College.
BRIAN LEPA was promoted to investment portfolio administrator with Veridian Credit Union. A Waterloo resident, Lepa has worked at Veridian for 12 years, most recently as a senior accountant. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.
Three employees joined VGM Group’s Homelink office in Decorah. JORDAN HENNING, ELLEN DOSTAL RENDA TOLLEFSON joined VGM Group’s Homelink office in Decorah as support specialists. Henning is a University of Northern Iowa and was with Variety Children’s Charity of Southern California.
KRISTEN LYONS, assistant director of nursing with Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo, was awarded the Care Initiatives 2019 “Always Learn Award.” Lyons worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Covenant Medical Center before becoming an MDS coordinator with Ravenwood and studying to complete the MDS training.
CHRISTINA CHRISTENSEN was promoted to the position of manager of account resolution with Veridian Credit Union. Christensen, a resident of Elk Run Heights, has worked at Veridian for seven years. She was the account resolution team lead and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University.
