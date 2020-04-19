You are the owner of this article.
People in Business April 19, 2020
People in Business April 19, 2020

CLAYTON ROWAN, KALEB DYKSTRA and GARRETT SCHMITZ joined Warren Transport in Waterloo. Rowan and Dykstra work in national sales. Rowan has been a youth minister and manager at Chick-Fil-A. Dykstra worked in real estate and manufacturing and is studying business administration at Hawkeye Community College. Schmitz, a University of Northern Iowa business management graduate, is an equipment maintenance coordinator and worked at Schmitz Construction.

ANDY HUHMAN, ROSEMARY JACKS, DORY FRERICKS, JACKIE ATOR, BRETT COMPTON and DR. CONNIE JOYLAN of Waverly Health Center were named March and April Spotlight on Values award winners. Huhman, of Waverly, works in information systems and was recognized for innovation in developing the new help desk ticketing system. Jacks, also of Waverly, works at the hospital pharmacy and was recognized for integrity. Frericks, of Denver, works in radiology and was recognized for leadership. She has organized and set up a manager forum. Ator, of Waverly, who works in surgery, was recognized for compassion. Compton, of Shell Rock, who works in information systems, was recognized for excellence. Joylani, also of Waverly and a hospitalist, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award.

Send releases to newsroom@wcfcourier.com

Submissions

Items must be submitted in writing no later than noon Wednesday for Sunday’s edition, with a contact name and phone number.

Photos will be returned if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided.

Business column items will be limited to personnel changes and industrywide recognition of individuals.

Items regarding educational speeches to industry events must be provided in advance.

Individuals recognized in the column must reside in Northeast Iowa or be former residents of the area.

Final decision on publication of all items rests with editors.

Send items to Yvonne Keller, Waterloo Courier, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704 or yvonne.keller@wcfcourier.com.

