People in business April 12
People in business April 12

ELLIOTT HALSCH joined Lockard Realty in Waterloo. He has background in real estate through his family-owned business in Iowa City, and was awarded the “rookie of the year” trophy from the Northeast Iowa Board of Realtors in 2018. In 2019, Halsch was included in top 10% of realtors in the nation in sales volume. Halsch will be part of the Mike Taylor sales team of residential and commercial specialists.

MARDY HOLST, AIA, of AHTS Architects in Waterloo, and JEREMY ZEHR, associate AIA of ISG in Cedar Falls, were recogized for service to their communities by the American Institute of Architects, Iowa chapter. They are participants in the AIA Iowa Citizen Architect Program sponsored by AIA Iowa.

Holst was appointed commissioner of the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, which reviews all planning & zoning projects that must be approved by the Cedar Falls City Council. Holst has been a commission member since 1999.

Zehr serves as chair of the design committee for Cedar Falls Community Main Street, Inc. The committee completes community clean-up, holiday clean-up, and local promotion of historic and significant architectural values.

Halsch
Holst
