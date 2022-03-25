New hires named at Lincoln Savings Bank

Lincoln Savings Bank is announcing several new hires. Tiffany Fraker has been hired as a project manager for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Des Moines, Fraker has a bachelor’s degree in finance and banking, and most recently worked as a project manager for SHAZAM. Through her position she will be working with the LSBX team to expand their footprint in the FinTech world.

Madison Johnson has been hired as a project management intern at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. From Denver, IA, Johnson will be graduating in May from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a bachelor’s degree in business organizational leadership. She will be responsible for assisting team with the day-to-day management of projects.

Leah Ristau has been hired as an accounting Intern at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. From Denver, IA, Ristau is a sophomore at Wartburg College in Waverly, where she is studying accounting and business Administration.

Becca Elsamiller has been hired as an internal auditor at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Elsamiller graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a business administration degree and will be responsible for the auditing controls and processes of LSB internal departments.

Liz Stewart has been hired as a BSA analyst at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Stewart has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University and previously worked in the mortgage and banking industry. Through her role, she will support the bank’s BSA, Anti-Money Laundering, Office of Foreign Asset Control, Fraud and Identity Theft programs.

