Lincoln Savings Bank promotes Hector Baldiviezo to small business lender

Hector Baldiviezo has been promoted to small business lender for Lincoln Savings Bank at the Waterloo Tower Park branch. In 2016, Baldiviezo joined LSB as the assistant branch manager of the Waterloo branch. He then took over as the Hudson branch manager in 2018.
A native of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Baldiviezo attended West Texas A&M University in Canyon, where he earned a degree in economics & business administration and management. Through his new role, he will generate, retain and expand small business lending relationships to new and existing customers.