EPI's Chris Sparks named to national technical expert panel
WATERLOO - Chris Sparks, EPI's executive director, has been appointed to serve on the national Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Technical Expert Panel.

An initiative of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Home and Community Based Services Technical Expert Panel is a group of 15 thought-leaders from across the country who have been invited to help shape the direction of a set of HCBS quality measures. TEP members hold a minimum two-year term with an optional two-year extension.

Sparks has served as president of the ANCOR Board of Directors, represented Iowa on the Board of Representatives, served as co-chair of the Government Relations Committee, and was chair of the National Advocacy Campaign, a multiyear effort to help secure the resources needed to attract and sustain a qualified workforce of direct support professionals.

Sparks urged ANCOR to help lead the charge in the development of a set of national quality measures that could truly inform payers as well as potential customers as to the quality of supports an organization could provide.

