CBE Companies announce new hires, promotions

CBE Companies has hired Austin Roys as operations specialist-LocateSmarter. He received a bachelor’s in exercise science and health promotion degree from Waldorf University in Forest City.

Alexandra Bechtel has been hired as marketing specialist for LocateSmarter. She has a bachelor’s in business administration-management degree from Wartburg College in Waverly.

Madelyn Ridgeway has been promoted to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging director. Ridgeway has been with the company for one year. Ridgeway has a master’s degree in family and consumer science from Alabama A&M University in Huntsville.

Nasharee Fuentes has been promoted to HR specialist. Fuentes has been with the company for one year and was previously recruitment coordinator. Fuentes has a bachelor’s degree in management and human relations at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn.

Claire Schafer has been hired as operations business analyst I. Schaefer has a bachelor’s degree in finance management from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

