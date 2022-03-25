 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Colwell Ford awards top sellers Braden Rodgers, Ernie Doeden

bill colwell sales people .jpg

Ernie Doeden, center left, and Braden Rogers, center right, hold their awards as Salesperson of the Year for 2021 at Bill Colwell Ford. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

HUDSON -- Braden Rogers and Ernie Doeden have both been named Salesperson of the Year for 2021 at Bill Colwell Ford. This award is given to top sellers who maintain high scores in customer satisfaction.

“These guys both had an outstanding year,” said Jeff Baker, the general sales manager. “Our whole team did an excellent job handling another unusual year with car sales while keeping customers happy, but Braden and Ernie both ended the year at the top of the pack. This was the first time in history we had a tie for Salesperson of the Year, and they both earned it.”

Rogers has been part of Bill Colwell Ford for four years. He also was given honorable mention for best automotive salesperson in The Courier’s Best of the Best in the Cedar Valley in 2020.

Doeden has been part of the Colwell organization for 27 years. Of his 20 years as a sales representative, he has been Salesperson of the Year 14 times. He also was named first-place automotive salesperson in Best of the Best for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

