Restaurants are big beneficiaries of COVID-19 relief bill

Restaurants were decimated by the pandemic that led to government-ordered shutdowns and that is still keeping many diners away. As of Dec. 1, over 110,000 U.S. restaurants were closed either temporarily or permanently, according to the National Restaurant Association. That’s 17% of the number of restaurants in business before the pandemic. In January, industrywide revenue was down more than 16% from a year earlier, the group said.

Small business advocates were pleased with the overall bill, and said the $1,400 stimulus payments to individuals and families as well as continued unemployment benefits will give consumers more money they can spend at small businesses.

“Anytime you’re putting money in the hands of consumers, regardless of how it gets there, it helps small businesses,” said Keith Hall, president of the National Association for the Self-Employed, noting that Main Street businesses like hair salons will likely benefit.

Congress added more than $7 billion to the $800 billion allotted to the latest round of the PPP that began Jan. 11. The Small Business Administration has approved about $680 billion in loans so far during this round, and a total of $1.2 trillion since April.