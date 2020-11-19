 Skip to main content
READ IT NOW: The full amended complaint against Tyson Foods
READ IT NOW: The full amended complaint against Tyson Foods

While employees were being ordered to work despite an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases at the Waterloo Tyson plant, their supervisors were quietly betting among themselves how many would fall ill with the virus.

That's what a recently amended wrongful death lawsuit alleges, according to court documents.

Read the full complaint here.

