READ IT NOW: The full amended complaint against Tyson Foods

While employees were being ordered to work despite an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases at the Waterloo Tyson plant, their supervisors were quietly betting among themselves how many would fall ill with the virus.
That's what a recently amended wrongful death lawsuit alleges, according to court documents.
"It’s unsafe every day. It’s a scary moment coming here," an employee said. "But I got bills to pay, so it’s like — you have a choice, but it’s either be without a job or get sick."
The lawsuit alleges Tyson Foods is guilty of a “willful and wanton disregard for workplace safety.”
"I'm hearing from workers that they're not getting the PPE (personal protective equipment), they're starting to take down the (plastic) dividers."
Tyson Foods will launch weekly coronavirus testing of workers after outbreaks sickened thousands of employees and idled production at several meat plants this spring.
It's a living, breathing bottleneck of livestock, choking the Midwest's meat industry.
Black Hawk County Health Department officials said there were 1,031 reported cases of COVID-19 among the roughly 2,800 workers at the Tyson Fresh Meats hog-processing facility.
Local government and health officials are hopeful but wary as Tyson Fresh Meats moves to reopen its Waterloo pork processing plant Thursday.
Pork production is falling as Tyson Foods grapples with COVID-19 and its impact on its workforce.
