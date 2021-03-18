Putin cites ills in US society after Biden's killer remark

Putin said the U.S. establishment likes to air accusations against other countries as part of its efforts to “solve domestic and foreign policy problems."

He noted that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where and when it supports Moscow’s interests, adding that "a lot of honest and decent people in the U.S want to have peace and friendship with Russia."

“We are aware of it, we value it and will rely on them in the future,” Putin said.

“I know that the U.S. and its leadership is generally inclined to have certain relations with us, but only on issues which are of interest to the U.S. and on its conditions,” Putin said. “But we know how to defend our own interests, and we will work with them only in the areas we are interested in and on conditions we see as beneficial to ourselves. And they will have to reckon with it.”

Speaking in separate comments later Thursday, Putin said he would ask the Foreign Ministry to arrange a call with Biden in the next few days to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, regional conflicts and other issues.