Schools, small-town living spur growth in Hudson

HUDSON – Even in the middle of winter, one can see new businesses and neighborhoods starting to take shape around Hudson.

On the city’s north edge, commercial buildings and homes are going up near the Highway 20/Highway 58 interchange.

And momentum for residential development continues on the west.

“We have a whole mix of stuff,” said Chrissi Wiersma, the city’s zoning administrator.

She said people are drawn to Hudson because it offers small-town living that isn’t far from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

“What’s drawing them in is that we are in small town but close enough to everything that you could possible need,” Wiersma said. “It just really depends what people are looking for.”

In a 17-acre industrial park south of U.S. Highway 20 with street names like Fast Lane and Riders Road — a nod to the Dr. Powersports motorcycle and off-road vehicle dealership that anchored the spot — new businesses are going in.

The area will be the home to business condos with about 20 units for lease, Wiersma said.

