Schools, small-town living spur growth in Hudson

HUDSON – Even in the middle of winter, one can see new businesses and neighborhoods starting to take shape around Hudson.
On the city’s north edge, commercial buildings and homes are going up near the Highway 20/Highway 58 interchange.
And momentum for residential development continues on the west.
“We have a whole mix of stuff,” said Chrissi Wiersma, the city’s zoning administrator.
She said people are drawn to Hudson because it offers small-town living that isn’t far from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.
“What’s drawing them in is that we are in small town but close enough to everything that you could possible need,” Wiersma said. “It just really depends what people are looking for.”
In a 17-acre industrial park south of U.S. Highway 20 with street names like Fast Lane and Riders Road — a nod to the Dr. Powersports motorcycle and off-road vehicle dealership that anchored the spot — new businesses are going in.
The area will be the home to business condos with about 20 units for lease, Wiersma said.
Just south of that, north of Ranchero Road just off of Butterfield Road, is the Twin Oaks housing development. Its website boasts the quality Hudson School District with just five minutes to the Target shopping area in neighboring Cedar Falls.
Closer to town, Upper Ridge Estates is getting ready for its next phase of residential lots in the area of West Schrock Road and Pirate Street near the school ball fields.
Hudson is a popular place to live for three primary reasons, said Tom Petersen with Upper Ridges — its school system, the experience of small-town living and the close proximity to recreational trails.
“It’s a good place to raise a family,” Petersen said.
Upper Ridge bought the land in 2006, and construction for the first phase started the following year with 38 lots, Petersen said. The second phase was underway in 2014 with an additional 26 lots, which were recently completed.
The current phase started in the fall and will bring 33 more lots, Petersen said.
Petersen said Upper Ridges residents are a mixture of Hudson natives and transplants from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area and other cities.
“We have a lot of people coming from out of town, moving to Hudson,” Petersen said.
