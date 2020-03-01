Last-Dollar Scholarships awards students studying for high-demand jobs

WATERLOO — Jay Johnson will graduate in May from Hawkeye Community College’s CNC machining and tool-making technology program.
The hard work and commute from his home in Clarksville has been worth it. “Absolutely. I’ve learned so much in the last couple of years, but I’m ready to graduate and get a job in the field. I’m ready to work,” said Johnson, a nontraditional student at HCC.
Financially, his senior year has been a little less stressful, too, thanks to a Last-Dollar Scholarship. He became eligible for the scholarship simply by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and enrolling in a high-demand field.
“I wasn’t aware of the scholarship until it showed up. It saved me a lot on what I’ve had to take out in student loans, and it has helped with extra cash flow,” said Johnson, who also works part-time as a student manufacturing engineer at John Deere.
He is one of 450 Hawkeye Community College students who received a Last-Dollar Scholarship, part of HCC’s participation in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “Future Ready Iowa” initiative to build the state’s skilled workforce. The goal is to have 70% of Iowa’s workforce to receive and education or training beyond high school.
The Last-Dollar Scholarship covers up to 100% of tuition and mandatory fees in programs that lead to high-demand jobs, said HCC Financial Aid Analyst Nadine Torsrud. Torsrud, who is HCC’s Last Dollar Scholarship liaison, projects $1.2 million will have been awarded in the 2019-20 fall and spring semesters.
“Unlike the Federal Pell Grant, the Last-Dollar Scholarship is not a needs-based program. With Last-Dollar, students receive assistance that has never before been available. They are eligible by filling out their FAFSAs. It’s especially helpful because they don’t have to take out that student loan or work as many hours. It’s a valuable financial opportunity for people wanting a career change that may not have been possible in the past,” said Torsrud.
Johnson earned his CNC certificate at HCC in 2015 and enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa, earning his bachelor’s degree in manufacturing technology. In 2019, he returned to HCC to earn an associate’s degree in CNC machining and tool-making. He wanted to learn to make equipment as a complement to his engineering degree.
The Last-Dollar Scholarship meant he hasn’t had to run up his student loan debt. “It was definitely helpful and encouraging to get this kind of help. It’s been worth it,” Johnson said.
