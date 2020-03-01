Last-Dollar Scholarships awards students studying for high-demand jobs

WATERLOO — Jay Johnson will graduate in May from Hawkeye Community College’s CNC machining and tool-making technology program.

The hard work and commute from his home in Clarksville has been worth it. “Absolutely. I’ve learned so much in the last couple of years, but I’m ready to graduate and get a job in the field. I’m ready to work,” said Johnson, a nontraditional student at HCC.

Financially, his senior year has been a little less stressful, too, thanks to a Last-Dollar Scholarship. He became eligible for the scholarship simply by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and enrolling in a high-demand field.

“I wasn’t aware of the scholarship until it showed up. It saved me a lot on what I’ve had to take out in student loans, and it has helped with extra cash flow,” said Johnson, who also works part-time as a student manufacturing engineer at John Deere.

He is one of 450 Hawkeye Community College students who received a Last-Dollar Scholarship, part of HCC’s participation in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “Future Ready Iowa” initiative to build the state’s skilled workforce. The goal is to have 70% of Iowa’s workforce to receive and education or training beyond high school.