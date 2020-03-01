Economic growth underway from downtown Cedar Falls to industrial park

Five other manufacturing or office building projects completed or underway in the industrial park during the past year had values ranging from $1.4 million to $2.6 million. They include new facilities for Rabo AgriFinance, Zuidberg North America, Test America and Threads Culture/Baird Industries. In addition, Martin Brothers expanded its existing offices.

Shawn Seims, who oversees Rabo AgriFinance’s Cedar Falls office, said the company will be moving into its new 17,000-square-foot $2.6 million facility by May. The company provides financial services to farmers and was known as Ag Services of America until 2004, when it was acquired by the Dutch multinational corporation. Cedar Falls’ office is their second-largest in the U.S. behind St. Louis.

The company has been in the area for 30 years, with a location in the industrial park for nearly two decades. It has been leasing a two-story building on Chancellor Drive for about 10 years. “Now we’re outgrowing this space,” said Seims.

“We have about 60 employees. Over the next two to four years (the company is) probably increasing our employment level about 30%,” he said. The new facility will be slightly larger and all on one level, which “promotes a lot more teamwork.”

Seims added that there was no hesitation to expand here.