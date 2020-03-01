Economic growth underway from downtown Cedar Falls to industrial park

CEDAR FALLS — There’s a corridor of economic growth and renewal underway in the city, stretching from downtown to the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
Redevelopment is the focus downtown as continued growth occurs around South Main Street and Iowa Highway 58. And in the industrial park, businesses are expanding their footprint or constructing new buildings.
All the activity is good for the community, said Lisa Skubal, vice president of economic development at Grow Cedar Valley.
“The developments in Cedar Falls over the last 12 months from completed projects and those just announced will have a ripple effect,” she noted, creating jobs and bringing new money into the economy. Grow Cedar Valley is an advocate for the region’s businesses that champions new development opportunities as well as workforce recruitment and retention initiatives.
Development activity in Waterloo and across Cedar Falls “has been stellar” during the past year, said Skubal. Expansion of manufacturing and office space in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park is an important contributor to that growth.
The 178,000-square-foot $10 million manufacturing facility completed last summer by Buckeye Corrugated Inc.-Hawkeye Division at 2900 Capital Way was the largest of these developments. The company moved from a location north of downtown.
Five other manufacturing or office building projects completed or underway in the industrial park during the past year had values ranging from $1.4 million to $2.6 million. They include new facilities for Rabo AgriFinance, Zuidberg North America, Test America and Threads Culture/Baird Industries. In addition, Martin Brothers expanded its existing offices.
Shawn Seims, who oversees Rabo AgriFinance’s Cedar Falls office, said the company will be moving into its new 17,000-square-foot $2.6 million facility by May. The company provides financial services to farmers and was known as Ag Services of America until 2004, when it was acquired by the Dutch multinational corporation. Cedar Falls’ office is their second-largest in the U.S. behind St. Louis.
The company has been in the area for 30 years, with a location in the industrial park for nearly two decades. It has been leasing a two-story building on Chancellor Drive for about 10 years. “Now we’re outgrowing this space,” said Seims.
“We have about 60 employees. Over the next two to four years (the company is) probably increasing our employment level about 30%,” he said. The new facility will be slightly larger and all on one level, which “promotes a lot more teamwork.”
Seims added that there was no hesitation to expand here.
“We get a very good quality of employee,” he noted, thanks to the K-12 and college educational systems. The staff has strong agricultural roots, as well, since farming is such a prominent part of Iowa’s economy. “That makes for a stronger employment base.”
Commercial growth is happening in and around the industrial park along Highway 58, as well. The largest of these is the $14.3 million Fleet Farm development, which opened in November at 400 W. Ridgeway Ave. with a 205,000-square-foot retail store and adjacent convenience store.
Other new developments included a $1.8 million Raising Cane’s restaurant as well as neighboring office/retail buildings on Viking Road valued at $1.9 million and $1.1 million. In addition, there was a $4.5 million 17,400-square-foot expansion of the Hilton Garden Inn conference center.
“The mixed use developments surrounding Cedar Falls Industrial Park have created a new business corridor within the city that supports over 6,000 people” working in the area, said Skubal. With expansion of the industrial park over the years “the city has continued to thoughtfully plan its future growth.”
New projects were also completed in several other parts of Cedar Falls.
The $1.1 million Cedar Valley Gymnastics Academy is at 3201 Venture Way and the $8.7 million 126-room Holiday Inn & Suites with its 31,000-square-foot conference center is at 7400 Hudson Road. Near South Main Street and Greenhill Road are the $2.8 million Fareway grocery store and the $1.5 million Kwik Star convenience store. Cedar Falls’ new $7.5 million Public Safety Building is in the area, as well, at 4600 S. Main St.
Downtown has a new 127-room hotel, the $6.2 million Hampton Inn at West First and Main streets. Two new mixed retail and residential buildings have been completed near Main Street. Those include the $8 million four-story River Place building at 122 E. Second St. and the $4 million three-story Arabella building at 200 W. First St.
“The downtown area has seen some great examples of redevelopment projects that have added housing, unique retails shops, expansion of Jam City and a new hotel all within a short walking distance,” said Skubal. Jam City is a Los Angeles-based “casual gaming” company that opened a studio in Cedar Falls in 2016. “This live-and-work environment in downtown Cedar Falls is adding to quality of life in the Cedar Valley to attract and retain workforce.”
Carol Lilly, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street, said there is a “clustering effect” as downtown merchants and building owners work together to ensure a good atmosphere for retail businesses, restaurants and bars. “We’ve got a really strong group of small, independent businesses,” she said.
A downtown vision plan approved by the City Council in October will have an impact on zoning for future development because officials are “really tailoring it to the character of the area,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Cedar Falls’ director of community development. “That’s a pretty significant effort that still has a lot of parts to come in the next phase.”
In the meantime, an ongoing streetscaping project is ramping up this spring, making improvements to the Parkade and some roads.
“I think what we try to do is have a balance of public investment to what private investment is doing,” said Sheetz, of improvements planned by the city. “If nothing’s happening investment’s stagnant, too. It feeds off of each other a little bit.”