CAPS gives students real-world skills

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley students are racking up the skills and experience to enter the workforce after high school.
The Cedar Falls Center for Advanced Professional Studies program implemented at Cedar Falls High School three years ago immerses students in a real-world work environment for half of their school day for a semester.
The program began with students working in the engineering field at Viking Pump, the first host site for the program.
“After that spring semester we had a tremendous amount of growth,” said CAPS Director Ethan Wiechmann on an online episode Feb. 6 of Parent University with the high school.
The career-exploration program is expected to increase to 75 possible jobs by this fall.
The jobs provide a collaboration opportunity between the Cedar Valley community, businesses and education.
CAPS strands include Education & Training, housed at the University of Northern Iowa Schindler Education Center; Business Solutions (previously at Mill Race) and Coworking & Collaboration are now at UNI’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation; Robotics & Engineering is at Viking Pump; and Medical & Health Services is scheduled to be added next year at Allen College and MercyOne Cedar Falls.
“We’re very proud of the CAPS program and the work they do,” said Cedar Falls Schools Superintendent Andy Pattee.
The unique program focuses on working on projects for businesses rather than an internship model. Students are then able to update their resume with skills learned on the job.
“Without those real-world experiences … it’s hard to have those experiences that are needed to develop our students here in the Cedar Valley,” Wiechmann said.
Officials with Eagle View Partners, which own the Black Hawk Hotel in downtown Cedar Falls, hired a group of CAPS students interested in marketing and planning to come up with the first community event to be hosted by the hotel. They chose a Murder Mystery Party that attracted 100 people.
“They took full control of it running from start to finish,” said Audrey Kittrell, vice president of business development with Eagle View Partners. “It was great exposure for us and really accomplished the goal of getting people reintroduced with the hotel.”
Cedar Falls student Joey Nielsen and his team chose the murder mystery project.
“It being one of the biggest projects CAPS has done, it was a little nerve-wrecking, but it was a really fun project for everyone on board,” Nielsen said.
Jesup recently launched the CAPS program. More than 30 students applied to be considered for the first semester, and 15 were selected to begin in January 2020.
“CAPS is a wonderful opportunity that we are excited to bring to Jesup High School,” says Allyson Kitch, Jesup CAPS instructor. “Students will have the opportunity to be a CAPS associate during their junior or senior years, replacing three elective credits and giving them hands-on opportunities to complete projects for local businesses. Jesup CAPS is an affiliate of CF CAPS so our associates will also be able to complete projects and network with students and community members out of district.”
Farmers State Bank purchased the property at 591 Young St. on July 16, 2019, at a sheriff’s Sale, and after careful consideration of developing a co-working space and CAPS program facility, Heartland Technology purchased the property Sept. 27. A partnership between FSB and Heartland Technology was created to support the Jesup community through this multi-purpose facility, with co-working offices and off-site space for Jesup Community School District CAPS students and business professionals.
“FSB is very excited to work with local business professionals, along with the youth in our community through the CAPS program,” said Angie Sabers, Farmers State Bank branch manager. “This new venture gives everyone the opportunity to learn, grow and engage with each other on a professional level.”
Next year, the Denver and Don Bosco high schools are planning to take the program on, allowing five area CAPS programs to work together by 2021.
The CAPS program extends across the country with 57 different programs serving 115 districts in 18 states, and one program in Mumbai, India. The far reach allows districts to communicate with others on what is working and what is not.
“There’s a wealth of experiences, and people are trying different things and beta testing things all over the nation that we get to tap into and use as resources,” Wiechmann said.