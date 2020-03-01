CAPS gives students real-world skills

The unique program focuses on working on projects for businesses rather than an internship model. Students are then able to update their resume with skills learned on the job.

“Without those real-world experiences … it’s hard to have those experiences that are needed to develop our students here in the Cedar Valley,” Wiechmann said.

Officials with Eagle View Partners, which own the Black Hawk Hotel in downtown Cedar Falls, hired a group of CAPS students interested in marketing and planning to come up with the first community event to be hosted by the hotel. They chose a Murder Mystery Party that attracted 100 people.

“They took full control of it running from start to finish,” said Audrey Kittrell, vice president of business development with Eagle View Partners. “It was great exposure for us and really accomplished the goal of getting people reintroduced with the hotel.”

Cedar Falls student Joey Nielsen and his team chose the murder mystery project.

“It being one of the biggest projects CAPS has done, it was a little nerve-wrecking, but it was a really fun project for everyone on board,” Nielsen said.