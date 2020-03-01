BCI Cedar Falls Division thinks outside -- and inside -- the box with new facility

“We were landlocked, and there was no space for expansion,” said Highland, who has been with the company for about 30 years. BCI decided to build its new modern building on a 16-acre tract of land in the Industrial Park. The project took 15 months.

BCI designs, prints and manufactures boxes from sheets of corrugated cardboard. But that doesn’t begin to describe the company’s expertise in tailoring unique, attractive and safe shipping solutions for its customers. Those customers range from one-person operations to Fortune 500 companies in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“There has been so much consolidation in the corrugated box business but we still serve the small and medium customers, as well as large clients. If you start a product in your basement and need 10 boxes, we can do that, as well as work with clients who need hundreds and hundreds of boxes,” said Highland. Additionally, the new building offers space to store volume orders for customers.