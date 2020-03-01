Aveka brings innovation to its Fredericksburg manufacturing plant

FREDERICKSBURG — Shain Kroenecke is used to getting calls from people looking for immediate help with drying truckloads of all sorts of materials.

The Aveka Manufacturing general manager and his 80 employees can usually handle those requests in a timely manner, either through existing processes at the plant or with the design help of its three-member engineering staff. Often the turnaround for such out-of-the-blue calls may be two weeks.

“We kind of pride ourselves in that,” said Kroenecke, a 21-year employee of the company. “It’s one of our taglines, that we’re fast and flexible.”

But when he recently got a call asking the company to dry 400,000 pounds of used coffee grounds within the week, it was a bit much. The prospective client got the grounds from a coffee manufacturer in Indiana to use in an animal bedding product. Kroenecke took the job with the company doing as much of the work as it could in the first week and finishing the rest in the next two weeks.

“We’re a particle processor,” he explained. That usually means working with materials made up of small components which arrive at the plant as semi-solids or wet cake.