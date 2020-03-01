Aveka brings innovation to its Fredericksburg manufacturing plant

FREDERICKSBURG — Shain Kroenecke is used to getting calls from people looking for immediate help with drying truckloads of all sorts of materials.
The Aveka Manufacturing general manager and his 80 employees can usually handle those requests in a timely manner, either through existing processes at the plant or with the design help of its three-member engineering staff. Often the turnaround for such out-of-the-blue calls may be two weeks.
“We kind of pride ourselves in that,” said Kroenecke, a 21-year employee of the company. “It’s one of our taglines, that we’re fast and flexible.”
But when he recently got a call asking the company to dry 400,000 pounds of used coffee grounds within the week, it was a bit much. The prospective client got the grounds from a coffee manufacturer in Indiana to use in an animal bedding product. Kroenecke took the job with the company doing as much of the work as it could in the first week and finishing the rest in the next two weeks.
“We’re a particle processor,” he explained. That usually means working with materials made up of small components which arrive at the plant as semi-solids or wet cake.
Two of the company’s processing techniques involve spray driers and fluid bed driers. “Spray-drying is the bulk of our business,” said Kroenecke.
The materials are dried in big stainless steel tanks to the desired moisture content and sometimes milled and packaged. About 90% of what the company produces is “mixed with something else further down the line,” he noted. “It’s still an ingredient.”
Aveka’s ingredients are used in a range of products for the agricultural, pharmaceutical and food industries – among others. The company provides contract manufacturing to more than 100 customers over the course of a year including DuPont, 3M and Cargil.
Making yeast for bread production and other purposes, such as ethanol, is a major part of its business. The tiny particles in Degree deodorant are produced in the Fredericksburg plant and is used to produce the little green specks in Tidy Cat litter. Other materials it produces are used in sandpaper, sandblasters, water and alcohol filters, and filters for swimming pools.
Business has been booming so much that the company recently completed a $2.6 million 45,000-square-foot warehouse addition. Plans are in the works to further expand on nearby land for a new production space.
That got the attention of the Iowa Area Development Group, which honored Aveka with its 2019 Iowa Venture Award in December. The eight awardees were honored on behalf of Iowa’s rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities and independent telecommunication companies that the development group works with. Aveka was nominated by the Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative.
Rand Fisher, IADG president, praised the Minnesota-based company which has a total of 280 employees at five sites, also including Cresco and Waukon in Iowa.
“The award celebrates investment, job creation, innovation and civic leadership,” he noted. “Aveka was honored on the occasion of its 25th anniversary and, in particular, for the $2.6 million investment in the warehousing and distribution building that was added to their facilities in Fredericksburg.”
“Currently, we’re about 166,000 square feet,” said Kroenecke. Before the addition, the plant’s facilities were “completely full,” he noted. The available space “just wasn’t allowing us to develop any other processing areas.”
The addition has freed up space for 10 new processing suites. “It’s going to let us grow our processes inside the plant or expand on them,” said Kroenecke.
Fisher cited the research and development done at the facility. “Their innovation and tenacity has continued to build opportunity for the company” and the surrounding community, he said.
In addition, the company’s recent transition to employee ownership, generous support of community events and activities, and encouragement of worker involvement in civic organizations were important factors in winning the award. Fisher noted that such civic involvement is exemplified in Kroenecke’s four-year stint as mayor of Fredericksburg, which he finished at the end of December.
“That’s pretty much the spirit and flavor of our award and why Aveka rose to the top,” he said.
Kroenecke believes the Fredericksburg plant is pretty attractive for those who want to get involved in advanced manufacturing.
“A kid can graduate high school and start here at $16 an hour,” he noted, receiving benefits and getting vested in a pension fund. Further training and education is also encouraged, with assistance available from the company.
“Not a bad thing for a little town,” said Kroenecke.