WATERLOO — When a client of hers told cosmetologist Kara Kressley she should check out a vac…

WATERLOO — Akisha Hill didn’t set out to open up her own storefront in Waterloo.

As downtown Waterloo welcomes another new storefront, we’ve taken the opportunity to reflect.

WATERLOO — A surge of new storefronts are popping up along both sides of the river.

Main Street Waterloo Open 4 Business Contest

Do you have a great business idea? Have you always wanted to own a business in downtown Waterloo? Is your current business planning to expand services or add a new product line? Do you have a piece of equipment you wish you could purchase for your business?

Main Street Waterloo is looking for interested entrepreneurs who could use $20,000 to expand and grow their business idea within the downtown Waterloo Main Street district.

The Open 4 Business contest, launched in 2015, is an opportunity for businesses located within a state-designated Main Street district to compete for a chance to win up to $20,000 in grant funds to assist with a business development or expansion project that will help them grow their business.

Businesses must complete an online application and submit a short video outlining their business idea and how it will benefit the local economic climate in their community. A 25% cash match is required. Businesses must have been in operation for at least 1 year to apply. The grant funds are administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa program.

Main Street Waterloo will select one local business applicant to submit to represent MSW at the state competition held in Des Moines on June 27th, 2019. Local businesses could win up to $20,000 to help support your business expansion idea.

For complete details about this program, please contact Jessica Rucker, Executive Director Main Street Waterloo at 319.291.2038 or director@mainstreetwaterloo.org.