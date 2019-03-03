WATERLOO — Gary and Becky Bertch are the owners of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, which has production facilities in Waterloo, Oelwein and Jesup.
Their support of organizations and nonprofits in the community is helping to strengthen the Cedar Valley and their business to ensure long-term success for both.
In 2001, the Bertches took the plunge and built Lost Island Waterpark, which has since become one of the top-ranked water parks in the country.
The Bertches also chair the 2018 Cedar Valley United Way campaign.
What drives you?
Striving to be the best you can be in whatever project or business opportunity you take on. Secondly, it is the people we work with every day who drives us.
What was your biggest accomplishment in 2018?
On a personal level, probably being the 2018 Cedar Valley United Way Campaign chairs and getting through that process and learning what all was involved, as well as all the new relationships that we formed.
On a business perspective, we continue to develop and improve the manufacturing and family entertainment businesses.
What are your goals for 2019?
Our goals are the same as they have been for the last 40-plus years: To be the best we can be, service our customers to the best of our ability, provide a quality product on time, every time.
What makes the Cedar Valley a great place for business?
Certainly the people here and their sense of community and their work ethic. It’s a central location with a reasonable cost of living.
What’s a lesson you’ve learned in your career journey?
It’s hard to single out one. My dad always told us it was important to enjoy what you do. Also, “Remember there is always someone smarter than you.”
There’s also a great quote hanging on our office wall from The Economist: “Every morning in Africa a gazelle wakes up. It must outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. Every morning in Africa a lion wakes up. It must outrun the slowest gazelle or it will starve. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a lion or a gazelle. When the sun comes up you’d better be running.”
Lastly, whether in business or personal endeavors, it’s all about personal relationships.
