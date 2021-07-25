People in Business

LSI receives award
DES MOINES-Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) was recently recognized as an Innovative and Exemplary respite service by the ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center. LSI is one of four recipients of this recognition this year.
LSI has offered respite care services for 19 years, and families can choose to receive care in the primary caregiver’s home, the respite provider’s home, or in the community.
Baker is a 2021 Rising
Star
WATERLOO-The BankBeat Magazine has selected Kyle Baker, Vice President, Retail Banking Manager, Community Bank & Trust, as 2021 Rising Star in Banking.
Kyle Baker is the Vice President, Retail Banking Manager for Community Bank & Trust overseeing all retail banking operations in the Cedar Valley.
A graduate from the University of Evansville, Kyle has also furthered his education through completion of the Iowa Bankers Association School of Banking and Cedar Valley Leadership Institute. With over 15 years combined in retail management and banking experience Kyle joined the Community Bank & Trust team in February 2017. Kyle is active in the community serving on the Junior Achievement board, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, various Boys and Girls Club committees, and active with the Cedar Valley Alliance. Kyle has received recognition as a recipient of Courier Communications Top 20 Under 40 Award.
CFNEIA announces
scholarship numbers
CEDAR FALLS-The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has awarded $500,973 in scholarships to students across its 20-county region. A total of 252 scholarships have been awarded as of July 6, to students pursuing higher education opportunities.
CFNEIA scholarships are offered annually for high school seniors and college students, as well as adults, and are awarded based on various criteria, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, for pursuing certain careers or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended. The 2022 scholarship process will begin on January 10.
For more information on CFNEIA’s scholarship program, contact Tamika Fisher, Scholarship and Grant Manager, at tfisher@cfneia.org or 319-243-1359.
Local students named to
dean's list
WATERLOO-The administration and faculty of Allen College are announcing local students who were named to the spring semester dean's list.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The following local students were named to the dean's list: Cynthia Chavarria, Grace Crady, Emma Gerdes, Nicolle Hughes, Grace Molak, Jacob Oliver, Mackenzie Roberts, Loren Thalacker, Alexandra Williams Perez, Calli Johnson, Miranda Vance, Melique Jenkins, Madison Pedersen, Kacey Fettkether, Hannah Jacobsen, Laryn Ewoldt, Brooke Meighan, Hope Lamphere, Dustin Schlawin, Allyson Grimm, Carson Wright, Kendra Cass, Holly Cooksley, Paige Kerkove, Julie Meister, Katlyn Burke, Rachel Schmit, Kylie Wilberding, Hailee Brown, Allana Breitbach, Amber Rosenstiel, McKenna Oldenburger, Baylee Beadle, Tatum Bedard, Carley Schmit, Cheyenne Swinton, Elizabeth Miller, Chandra Shimek, Mariah Teeling, Emily Waitek, Lydia Ketter, Heather Nesler, Annika Schmidt, Shannon Angove, Jenna Bender, Breanna Bond, Grace Bullerman, Cody Carlson, Victoria Carreon, Eileen Flanagan, Taylor Gilles, Alyssa Hamilton, Admira Ibradzic, Aaron Irish, Allison Lehnen, Sarah Miller, Melisa Mrguda, Rachel Osterhaus, Sarah Patava, Natalie Paul, Joshua Rodgers, Una Samardzic, Emily Smillie, Abigail Smith, Madison Swanson, Lindy Williams, Josilin Dillavous, Erin Graettinger, and Rachel Walvatne.
AAUW scholarship
winners
WATERLOO-Five area women received AAUW college scholarships: Sarah Miller, Stephanie Leon, Aysha Weekley, Piper Wiedenhoff, and Re Moe.
The scholarship recipients will be invited to AAUW’s fall kick-off meeting at the Waterloo Library on August 30th. We look forward to welcoming them to AAUW.
AAUW is an international organization that advocates for women and girls. The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Learn more at our website https://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net
Business and professional
women
CEDAR FALLS-In May, the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women (BPW) organization awarded a scholarship to four women who are non-traditional students.
Cynthia Cmelik-Reams and Ellie R Smith were each awarded a $1,000 Marie Robinson Memorial Scholarship. Cmelik-Reams is attending Upper Iowa University. Smith is attending Allen College in the BSN program.
Breanna Forsbreg and Sarah Miller were each awarded a $1,000 CF-BPW Scholarship. Forsberg will attending Allen College in the BSN program. Miller will attend Allen College in the Radiology Program.
The scholarship will be presented at a reception to be held at a later date.
The Marie Robinson Memorial Scholarship has been awarded 35 times due to the generosity of Robert Robinson in memory of his wife, Marie. The Cedar Falls-BPW event, “Salute to Women,” helps fund their scholarships, enabling the organization to give 2-3 awards per year since 2010.
The CF-BPW fall event “Salute to Women” is scheduled for October 19 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. For more information on the event, please visit our Facebook page at Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women or contact us at bpwcedarfalls@gmail.com For information on membership to the Cedar Falls BPW, please email us at bpwcedarfalls@gmail.com
BPW is a national organization of women and men dedicated to improving opportunities for women in the workforce. Founded in 1919, BPW has earned its reputation as a leading advocate of women’s issues and life balance. Locally, the Cedar Falls BPW Works to provide an environment where personal development and career balance are encouraged through interaction among working women.
LSB announces new
employees
WATERLOO-Sam Schwickerath has been hired as a Digital Marketing Coordinator at the Lincoln Savings Bank Central Campus. Sam received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa with a major in Graphic Technologies and minor in Marketing. She will be responsible for managing the digital side of marketing which includes posting on social media platforms, website management, graphic design and more.
Amy Uhrmacher has been hired as an Insurance Customer Service Representative at the Lincoln Savings Bank Cedar Falls Main Street branch. Amy, from Colorado, has a B.A. in Health Promotion and Management, and holds a license and certification in the health and wellness field. New to the finance industry, she brings years of experience in Insurance within the healthcare provider setting.
Stephanie Buls has been hired as a Compliance Specialist at the Lincoln Savings Bank Central Campus. Stephanie has received an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and graduate degree in Forensic Psychology. As a Compliance Specialist she will be responsible for data analysis, legal regulations and reporting, data accuracy, and error resolution.
Yalonda Givens has been hired as an LSBX Operations Specialist at the Lincoln Savings Bank Waterloo Tower Park branch. Yalonda studied Biotechnology and Computer Science at Kirkwood and Hawkeye Community College. Her role will be responsible for managing multiple fintech partnerships to help meet the customer’s needs.
Caitlin Connor has been hired as an Insurance Customer Service Representative at the Lincoln Savings Bank Cedar Falls Main Street branch. Caitlin received an Associate of Applied Science degree for Medical Billing and Coding from Hawkeye Community College. As a CSR she will be working with the team to assist customers with their insurance coverage and concerns.