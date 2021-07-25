People in Business

The CF-BPW fall event “Salute to Women” is scheduled for October 19 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. For more information on the event, please visit our Facebook page at Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women or contact us at bpwcedarfalls@gmail.com For information on membership to the Cedar Falls BPW, please email us at bpwcedarfalls@gmail.com

BPW is a national organization of women and men dedicated to improving opportunities for women in the workforce. Founded in 1919, BPW has earned its reputation as a leading advocate of women’s issues and life balance. Locally, the Cedar Falls BPW Works to provide an environment where personal development and career balance are encouraged through interaction among working women.

LSB announces new

employees

WATERLOO-Sam Schwickerath has been hired as a Digital Marketing Coordinator at the Lincoln Savings Bank Central Campus. Sam received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa with a major in Graphic Technologies and minor in Marketing. She will be responsible for managing the digital side of marketing which includes posting on social media platforms, website management, graphic design and more.