People in Business
Begalske joins Trent Law Firm

CEDAR FALLS — Linda Begalske has joined Trent Law Firm as a legal assistant.

She is a native of West Union and graduated from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Target announces staff changes

CEDAR FALLS — Nick Cleveland has joined Target Distribution as a warehouse operations manager. He comes from Nestle USA where he was a production supervisor.

Ashli Schultz has been promoted as an operations manager. She started working at Target in 2016 as a warehouse worker. 

Lewis receives promotion

OELWEIN — Sarah Lewis was recently promoted to vice president and cashier at Community Bank. She is responsible for bank investments, operational, retail activities of the bank, and government reporting.

She lives in Oelwein with her two children.

Annual award nominations

WATERLOO — Grow Cedar Valley is taking applications for a variety of awards to acknowledge outstanding achievements and dedication to the Cedar Valley.

You can visit: https://www.growcedarvalley.com/news/blog/grow-cedar-valley/grow-cedar-valley-announces-2021-annual-celebration-and-annual-awards/ for further application information. Nominations are due by July 30.

Heitz named to
bank board

OELWEIN -- Helen Heitz has been appointed to the board of directors at Community Bank of Oelwein.

She and her husband farm near Aurora and have a beef livestock operation. 

