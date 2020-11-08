Metro Briefs

Signup underway for holiday gifts
WATERLOO—Sign up for St. Vincent de Paul’s distribution of toys and food will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday beginning Monday until Dec. 9 at 320 Broadway. There will be a table outside the front door with applications. Put completed applications in the marked container. You will be called and advised when to pick up.
At pick up, drive up and a volunteer will place items in your car. No gift wrapping will take place due to COVID restrictions. Please call 232-6496 with any questions.
CBE announces staff changes
CEDAR FALLS—CBE is announcing promotions and new hires. Christine Shipley has been promoted to the position of database administrator I. She has two years in with CBE and has a BA from University of Northern Iowa. Palden Williams has been promoted as a multichannel communications analyst. She has one year with CBE and has a BA from the University of Iowa. Ally Little has been promoted to supervisor for the third party operations training bay. She has seven years with CBE. Lyn Eldridge has been promoted as a supervisor in technical writing. She has one year with CBE. Henry Brownson has been promoted as a performance and development trainer and has one year with CBE.
New hires joining the team are Ryan Ehrhardt, who will work as a application administrator I, Corey Jacobs, who will work as a manager in application development, and Ted Rhude, who will work as a security analyst.
Veterinary student gets scholarship
AMES — The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association awarded Morgan Young of Cedar Falls a scholarship in the amount of $500. She has received her undergraduate degree in animal ecology from Iowa State and is in her senior year. After graduating with her doctorate in veterinary medicine, she would like to practice small animal medicine with an emphasis in exotic pets and avian medicine.
Morgan is the daughter of Keith and Teri Young. She is married to Zack Strub and they have two sons, Silas and Reece.
Test Iowa site moves locations
WATERLOO—The Test Iowa site at Crossroads Mall has moved to 4121 Alexandra Drive, near Home Depot, and will reopen for testing at 8 a.m. Monday.
Hours of operation will changefor Veterans Day. State operated drive-thru sites will close early at 12 p.m. Tuesday, to allow samples to be collected, transported and processed at the State Hygienic Lab through Tuesday evening. Sites will be closed Wednesday andreopen the following day at 8 a.m.
Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Music teachers meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS—The Northeast Area Music Teacher Association will hold its November meeting Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 34 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The public is invited to the 10 a.m. program. Jean Hilbert will present “Composition and Freedom of Expression.” Hilbert is a pianist and a nationally certified teacher of music from Waverly. For more information, contact Andrea Johnson at: andrea.johnson@uni.edu.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.