Metro Briefs

Signup underway for holiday gifts

WATERLOO—Sign up for St. Vincent de Paul’s distribution of toys and food will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday beginning Monday until Dec. 9 at 320 Broadway. There will be a table outside the front door with applications. Put completed applications in the marked container. You will be called and advised when to pick up.

CEDAR FALLS—CBE is announcing promotions and new hires. Christine Shipley has been promoted to the position of database administrator I. She has two years in with CBE and has a BA from University of Northern Iowa. Palden Williams has been promoted as a multichannel communications analyst. She has one year with CBE and has a BA from the University of Iowa. Ally Little has been promoted to supervisor for the third party operations training bay. She has seven years with CBE. Lyn Eldridge has been promoted as a supervisor in technical writing. She has one year with CBE. Henry Brownson has been promoted as a performance and development trainer and has one year with CBE.