Metro Briefs

Peters Construction adds new engineer

WATERLOO — Austin Curfman has joined Peters Construction as a project engineer. He has a construction management degree from Western Illinois University and has been in the industry for more than seven years.

VGM Group names several new hires

WATERLOO — VGM Group is announcing new hires and promotions. Madison Sallee has been hired as an intern by Moxie. Kenzie Callies, Alma Ortiz, Kim Dettmer, and Ashley Neuendorf has been hired by Homelink as patient care coordinators. Aaron Hibben has been promoted to IT support team lead in VGM’s corporate IT department.

Co-op launches building campaign

CEDAR FALLS — A capital campaign to build the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market on the corner of Seventh and Main streets in Cedar Falls has been launched.

The campaign is seeking $1.6 million needed to secure the funds for the $2.8 million community-owned facility. The funds will be used to fuel construction, hire staff, purchase equipment, and stock shelves. The campaign will wrap up on March 31. The grand opening of the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market is slated for the summer of 2022.