Metro Briefs

Peters Construction adds new engineer
WATERLOO — Austin Curfman has joined Peters Construction as a project engineer. He has a construction management degree from Western Illinois University and has been in the industry for more than seven years.
VGM Group names several new hires
WATERLOO — VGM Group is announcing new hires and promotions. Madison Sallee has been hired as an intern by Moxie. Kenzie Callies, Alma Ortiz, Kim Dettmer, and Ashley Neuendorf has been hired by Homelink as patient care coordinators. Aaron Hibben has been promoted to IT support team lead in VGM’s corporate IT department.
Co-op launches building campaign
CEDAR FALLS — A capital campaign to build the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market on the corner of Seventh and Main streets in Cedar Falls has been launched.
The campaign is seeking $1.6 million needed to secure the funds for the $2.8 million community-owned facility. The funds will be used to fuel construction, hire staff, purchase equipment, and stock shelves. The campaign will wrap up on March 31. The grand opening of the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market is slated for the summer of 2022.
The market will be a full-service cooperative grocery store and will be stocked with healthy and sustainable items, emphasizing locally-sourced produce and goods.
Anyone interested in contributing to the campaign can make a tax-deductible donation to the Rooted Carrot Capital Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. The opportunity to make an interest-earning loan to the co-op is available to fully-paid Rooted Carrot Co-op member-owners who live in Iowa.
For more information, call (319)-535-0281, email info@rootedcarrot.coop, or go to www.rootedcarrot.coop.
Bach’s lunch features pianist
WAVERLY — Karen Black, Wartburg College’s Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, will be featured at the college’s first Bach’s Lunch organ series recital of 2021 on Friday. The noon concert will be live streamed on at https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision/bachslunch. Though this concert won’t include the usual lunch and conversation with the artist, Black will offer some information about each piece before playing it.
For more information, contact Emily Christensen, Wartburg College Marketing & Communication Office, at emily.christensen@wartburg.edu of (319) 352-8347.
Blood pressure presentation set
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly speakers series from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16 via Google Meet.
Dr. Erica Smith, Shell Rock Clinic, will present “Lifestyle Approaches to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally.” Learn how diet, sleep, supplements and reducing stress can help lower blood pressure. To join via Google Meet: meet.google.com/boz-tseq-meo or to join by phone: (617) 675-4444, PIN: 346 597 525 7992.