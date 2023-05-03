NEW YORK — Stocks dipped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its latest hike to interest rates but said it’s not sure what may come next.

The S&P 500 fell 28.83, or 0.7%, to 4,090.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 270.29, or 0.8%, to 33,414.24, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 55.18, or 0.5%, to 12,025.33.

The Fed’s move to raise its benchmark interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point was widely expected, and it’s supposed to slow the economy further in hopes of getting inflation under control.

The hope on Wall Street is that this is the final increase following the Fed's fastest flurry in decades. The central bank gave a nod toward the possibility in its statement, where it dropped a reference saying it "anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate.”

“That's a meaningful change,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

But the Fed stopped short of declaring the end to rate hikes, which have already caused cracks in the U.S. banking system, sent stock prices well below their record heights and pushed many investors to expect a recession later this year.

Powell also said that even though traders are hoping for cuts to rates later this year, which can act like steroids for markets, he doesn't expect them to happen that quickly. The Fed's next meeting is next month.

So instead of sounding like a “hawk,” which is what Wall Street calls policy makers who want higher interest rates, or a “dove” who favors lower interest rates, Powell may have come off as something in between.

“He really seemed to jump from hawkish straight to not dovish, but chicken as far as: They don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “They want to retain the option to cut, they want to retain the option to hike and they want to retain the option to hold. They want to have everything available to them because they really have no idea how things are going to play out.”

Also potentially putting a downer on the market, Jacobsen said, was Powell’s repeated references to a survey soon to be released, one that will show how much loan officers at banks say they’re tightening lending standards.

The banking system has felt some of the fiercest pressure from all the Fed's fate hikes, and three of the four largest U.S. bank failures in history have come within the last two months. The worry is that the industry's turmoil could push banks to pull back on their lending. That could act like rate hikes on their own, further smothering the economy.

