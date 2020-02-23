YWCA to host exercise certification
YWCA to host exercise certification

WATERLOO -- Partnering with the National Exercise Trainers Association (NETA) Workshops, the YWCA Black Hawk County will be offering a group exercise certification course on March 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This one-day workshop includes: Potential and current fitness instructors will learn basic academic and practical application of teaching group exercise. No college, science, or teaching background required. Workshop registration includes a full day review, written exam, and two-year certification. Early bird fee is available if you register before Thursday.

For more information, cost and to register, contact NETA at 800-237-6242 or log onto www.netafit.org.

