Workplace courtesy can attract talent, develop leaders, LGBTQ summit says

For many years, Gina Weekley felt pressure from all sides — her family, her schools and workplaces and from societal and cultural norms — to hide the fact she was gay.

That led the Waterloo native to fall into a deep depression, and even leave the state, in order to finally feel free to be who she was.

“I was operating out of fear — fear of being outed, fear of letting my family down, fear of letting my community down,” Weekley said.

But Weekley — who told her story for the first time publicly Thursday at the Cedar Valley LGBTQ Workplace Culture Summit at Allen College — said it was actually a boss she had in Virginia who challenged her to live openly on her terms.

“She said, ‘What would you do if you weren’t afraid?’” Weekley said.

Initially, Weekley said, she resisted the “afraid” label. But her boss continued to challenge her, and Weekley finally set goals for herself she said were a long time coming.

“I would develop programs for youth, I would finish school, and I would speak up for people who grew up like I did,” Weekley said. “And she said, ‘Let’s do it.’