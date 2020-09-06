 Skip to main content
Work-life balance makes Network Control exceptional employer
Work-life balance makes Network Control exceptional employer

network control.jpg
NETWORK CONTROL PHOTO

WAVERLY—Danica Wilcox appreciates that her employer delivers on its promises.

“Network Control is a company that truly lives its core values: We’re Flexible; We’re Family; We’re Responsible; We’re Learning,” she explains. “Providing a real work-life balance is very important, and knowing that I can flex time for an appointment or anything else is wonderful.”

Nicole Kleckner agrees.

“We can adjust our schedule as needed, for any reason,” she says. “I have never missed any of my kids’ events, as ‘family first’ is the motto. I have never had that at any other job without taking vacation time.”

Kallie Marvin believes emphasis on work-life balance makes Network Control an exceptional employer. She left the company for nearly four years to stay home with her twins.

Network Control

Waverly

Employees: 85

Locations: 6, including Waverly, northern California, Portland, St. Paul, Minn., Washington State and Texas

Business focus: Innovative solutions that improve business client’s communications infrastructure

Leads field in: all facets of managed voice, data, conferencing and wireless services

