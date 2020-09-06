Work-life balance makes Network Control exceptional employer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY—Danica Wilcox appreciates that her employer delivers on its promises.

“Network Control is a company that truly lives its core values: We’re Flexible; We’re Family; We’re Responsible; We’re Learning,” she explains. “Providing a real work-life balance is very important, and knowing that I can flex time for an appointment or anything else is wonderful.”

Nicole Kleckner agrees.

“We can adjust our schedule as needed, for any reason,” she says. “I have never missed any of my kids’ events, as ‘family first’ is the motto. I have never had that at any other job without taking vacation time.”

Kallie Marvin believes emphasis on work-life balance makes Network Control an exceptional employer. She left the company for nearly four years to stay home with her twins.

