WAVERLY — Bryan Shannon has more than a good job.
“It’s not just a job; it’s a purpose,” he explained. “CUNA Mutual Group was built with the credit union movement in mind: ‘People Helping People.’ That, as well as great benefits and excellent culture, keep me happy to come back day after day, year after year.”
CUNA Mutual Group is Waverly’s largest employer. Its corporate headquarters are in Madison, Wis. The business’s products include insurance, financial services, and technology solutions for credit unions and their members.
The company strives to create a welcoming, relaxed, and open culture, said Jim Denholm, site leader and vice president of human resources and employee experience.
“Employees of CUNA Mutual Group can show up as their true, authentic self,” he explained. “We know from employee surveys that they … appreciate the work-life balance and believe their managers support them.”
Many Employers of Choice nominators said CUNA Mutual Group’s compensation and benefits, corporate culture, and work environment are unparalleled.
“CUNA Mutual Group puts employees and customers first,” said Jessica Buck. “We are always looking for innovative ways to better serve our customers and employees.”
The basis of the culture are the company’s well-established corporate values, said Sharina Sallis, community relations manager. These include:
- Work with passion
- Maintain focus
- Generate innovation
- Uphold integrity
- Foster collaboration
- Promote inclusion
- Act with courage
These foundational concepts help Sallis promote CUNA Mutual Group when she recruits on college campuses. She promotes the opportunities available in the Cedar Valley, especially the chance to get a good start in the workforce.
“With the corporate culture at CUNA Mutual Group, new employees are coming into a community where there’s a strong family network sort of feel,” she explained. “Here, you’ll have access to things that help you navigate your career.”
Recruitment also focuses on prospective employees who are more established in their careers, too, said Denholm. It helps that CUNA Mutual Group’s offices are located in a small community that’s part of a larger metropolitan area.
“It’s about understanding where people are in their lives,” he explained. “We have good schools here, and you can spend more time with your family, because there’s a shorter commute.”
For recruits from outside the area, a visit helps, Denholm added.
“Sometimes, we call the superintendent of schools to set up tours or spiritual leaders if they’re interested in a particular faith community,” he explained. “The Cedar Valley has a lot to offer.”
The company’s location and long list of benefits encourages a long career at CUNA Mutual Group, said nominator Marcia Swanson.
“I have worked here for 34 years and have never considered going anywhere else,” said Swanson. “Our salary and benefits package recognizes the contribution we make to the company and allows us to live a good life.”Among the benefits offered by CUNA Mutual Group are health, eye, dental, disability, and other types of insurance; on-site health clinic; full-service cafeteria; employee discounts; gym membership; and much more.
“One thing that’s unique about CUNA Mutual Group is that we continue to offer both a pension and 401k,” Denholm added.
Employees also have the option to “dress for their day,” said Denholm. This allows staff members to wear business professional attire if their schedule dictates or more casual clothing if it does not.
Full- and part-time employees have options that allow them to work from home.
“What I value most about working for the company is the people,” said Jamie Weitzenkamp. “The company has a strong commitment to a healthy work-life balance. I do not have to worry when personal events require me to take time off work. I know management and my co-workers will support me. We take care of each other.”The company also goes out of its way to ensure employee needs are met, said Sarah Papenheim.
“I am so impressed with the ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ emphasis that is part of the culture at CUNA Mutual Group,” she said. “I feel as if I can go to work being myself and not be punished, but instead, be celebrated.”
