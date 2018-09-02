INDEPENDENCE — Kelsey Reck knows it can be tough for a long-standing institution to keep up with the times.
Her employer, Buchanan County Health Center, is among the Cedar Valley’s historic organizations that has made strides toward keeping up with an ever changing market, she said.
“Even while taking on a large variety of projects to update the facility, the management team is still very in tune to what employees need,” she said. “Family, quality of life and work-life balance are all huge areas of emphasis amongst the management and their staff.”
Fourteen years ago, Lisa Johnson decided to leave a job at a much larger hospital to work at BCHC.
“I believe it was one of the best choices I have made, not only in my working career but also for my family,” she said.
BCHC CEO Steve Slessor places particular emphasis on employee engagement. He believes there has been progress and plans continued growth.
“We’ve been working pretty hard on that piece,” he said. “It’s certainly a journey that is not over.”
Being honored as a Courier Employer of Choice for the second time in his five-year tenure as CEO is a “milestone that we’re doing some of the things right.”
“Giving people the ability to grow professionally and keep advancing themselves — and hopefully want to grow within our organization — helps relationship-building with our important partners as well.”
For example, there is a program that helps certified nurses aids continue with their education and advance.
“We’ve had our first one become (a registered nurse),” said Slessor. “She has stayed with us and filled a much-needed RN position.”
Two more CNAs will soon become RNs, and there are RNs professing toward becoming certified nurse practitioners.
The program came about from an ongoing dialog between staff and management — feedback that was crucial to filling an unmet need.
”We definitely do our best to listen to our employees and do absolutely make changes based on their feedback.”
