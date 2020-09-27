Windowed work: New workplace trend provides life-work balance

9-to-5 is out.
Watch for “windowed work” to become the next catchphrase in the business world. Simply defined, it’s the ability for an employee to break up their day into distinct chunks of business and personal time.
It’s one of the effects from COVID-19 pandemic. Flexible work schedules went from being a job perk to a necessity when offices and businesses were shuttered across the country. Many employees found themselves working from kitchen tables and home offices shoehorned into corners of living rooms and bedrooms. Children were home from school and day care, and parents found time to home-school, make lunch and sandwich in play with their kids in between office Zoom meetings and paperwork.
“It’s been a change for everyone. Employers were put into a situation and had to respond, and they’re starting to see benefits in different styles of management and scheduling staff and identifying peak productivity for employees,” said Ryan Olson, staffing manager at Robert Half and Accountemps in Cedar Rapids.
Nearly four in five professionals surveyed recently by the global staffing firm said their job allows for windowed work, and of those respondents, 73 percent said the arrangement leads to greater productivity. The online survey includes responses from more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older and normally employed in offices in the U.S.
“Whether it’s windowed work or alternative hours, people are happier and more productive if they have control over when — and where — they do their jobs,” said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. Providing employees with flexibility will be just as important as organizations transition back to the office, he predicts.
Olson describes windowed work schedules as “a positive trend that allows employees to have more control over their schedule, and more automony increases moral, which increases productivity.”
Balancing work and life is a challenge for many people, and the necessity or choice of working remotely form home allows the worker to block out specific times for kids’ activities or doctor’s appointments and life, and get their work done,” Olson explained.
“Not every job can be handled through a windowed work schedule, but the jobs that have that availability and flexibility can see the benefits. People are more motivated to get things done. We saw in the survey that having autonomy to work in the ‘power hours’ when you feel most efficient – some people are more focused and work better in nontraditional hours – can be productive.”
Among professionals who have the option to follow a flexible schedule, according to survey respondents:
A greater percentage of respondents with children (78%) than those without (66%) said windowed work allows them to be more productive.
Nearly an equal number of men (75%) and women (71%) said they get more done when integrating personal and professional activities throughout the day.
More employees ages 55 and older (39%) noted they prefer a traditional schedule than those ages 41 to 54 (32%) and 25 to 40 (22%).
“The idea of windowed work has definitely opened the eyes of employers to the change. What this pandemic has done is helped companies learn and identify how to track work activity and manage that activity to make sure everyone is staying productive,” Olsen explained.
But work schedules don’t have to be remote to emphasize a better work-life balance. “You can schedule windowed work at a brick-and-mortar office, letting employees block in times for personal things, then go back to the office for a chunk of time, then home for family time and jump back in remotely at night … those are the kinds of hybrid combinations I think we’ll be seeing,” he said.
McDonald added, “While the upsides of flexible schedules are clear, professionals must make a concerted effort to succeed. Communication is key to ensuring everyone is aligned on priorities, projects stay on track, and colleagues feel equally motivated and accountable to achieve business goals.”
