Windowed work: New workplace trend provides life-work balance

“Whether it’s windowed work or alternative hours, people are happier and more productive if they have control over when — and where — they do their jobs,” said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. Providing employees with flexibility will be just as important as organizations transition back to the office, he predicts.

Olson describes windowed work schedules as “a positive trend that allows employees to have more control over their schedule, and more automony increases moral, which increases productivity.”

Balancing work and life is a challenge for many people, and the necessity or choice of working remotely form home allows the worker to block out specific times for kids’ activities or doctor’s appointments and life, and get their work done,” Olson explained.

“Not every job can be handled through a windowed work schedule, but the jobs that have that availability and flexibility can see the benefits. People are more motivated to get things done. We saw in the survey that having autonomy to work in the ‘power hours’ when you feel most efficient – some people are more focused and work better in nontraditional hours – can be productive.”

Among professionals who have the option to follow a flexible schedule, according to survey respondents: