The public places bets for the first time at the William Hill Sports Book at the Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo on Thursday afternoon.

WATERLOO --- The William Hill Iowa sports betting app is now live for sports fans to download on their iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

William Hill is the sports book operator at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. Sports betting went live at the Isle on Aug. 14. William Hill says it is the first sports betting company with a mobile app in the state.

Sports fans may download the app by visiting williamhill.com/us and clicking the download link. After filling out the steps within the app, guests can visit a William Hill Iowa Sports Book to complete registration and make their first deposit.

“We know Iowa sports fans are looking for both an in-person sports betting experience as well as the convenience of betting on their mobile devices. The William Hill Iowa app gives our customers the ability to access our full sports betting menu from anywhere in the state,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. “Our team has worked tirelessly over the last few months to get the platform up and running and we’re proud to be the first sports betting company to do so.”

William Hill recently opened four sports books in Iowa at Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Lakeside Hotel & Casino, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. This marks the ninth state of operation for William Hill since establishing itself in Las Vegas in 2012.

