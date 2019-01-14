WATERLOO -- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare's hospitals and clinics, including Covenant Medical Center, Sartori Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hosptial in Oelwein --- as well as a number of area clinics --- will get a name change on Feb. 1.
On that day, all of the system's wholly owned hospitals and care sites will adopt the MercyOne name, along with a facility locator. Specific location names are still in the development phase, and will be announced Feb. 1.
The name change is part of a brand initiative by Mercy Health Network. In 2016, Wheaton Franciscan Sisters transferred its Iowa operations to the Mercy Health Network, an Iowa-based care system headquartered in Des Moines.
Those operations included Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls and Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. Its services in the region also include Covenant Clinic with more than 107 primary care and specialty providers, Covenant Foundation, Sartori Health Care Foundation and Mercy Hospital Foundation. The Iowa operations have been part of a 140-year system of care sponsored by the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters.
“For more than 100 years, we have valued the faith patients and families have entrusted in us. As the premier health provider in Northeast Iowa, it is exciting to be part of a statewide network to further advance our services,” said Jack Dusenbery, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa president and CEO, in a press release.
As part of the rebranding to MercyOne, properties will install exterior and interior signage and branded materials will be modified with the new name and logo in a phased, cost-effective manner, which will take approximately three years to complete.
Formed in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Trinity Health, Mercy Health Network has grown into a leading provider of hospital and related health services. The system includes more than 43 owned, joint venture and affiliated medical centers and hospital campuses, along with more than 230 primary care clinics and other health facilities, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employing more than 20,000 people.
“Over the past 20 years, Mercy Health Network has grown significantly, expanding our network of locations, clinical capabilities, services and geographic reach,” said Bob Ritz, MHN president and CEO said in a statement. “Our unifying name and look are key steps in progressing from an individual location to a more visible, integrated health system working together to provide statewide access and expertise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.