WHC Foundation receives $100,000 gift

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center (WHC) Foundation said it has received a lead charitable contribution in the amount of $100,000 from First National Bank in support of the Beyond the Building Campaign.

Beyond the Building is the Foundation’s fundraising campaign in support of Waverly Health Center’s new building expansion and renovation project. “Our campaign is set to raise over $2M in support,” said Jim Atty, CEO, WHC. “We are honored that First National Bank is leading the way in that effort to benefit our region.”

“From their excellent care, skilled staff and outpatient services, Waverly Health Center is vital to the City of Waverly and our surrounding communities. First National Bank is proud to support their mission of providing quality health care for everyone” stated Steve Willemssen, President, First National Bank.

The project includes building a new emergency department (ED), adding more clinic space for family practice and specialty clinics, and improving wayfinding. Work on the new addition has begun and is anticipated to be complete Fall of 2021. After the ED moves into the new addition, construction will focus on renovations. By the end of the project, Fall of 2022, most of the hospital’s clinics and services will be located on the third floor, making services more convenient to locate for patients and visitors.

For more information about the project, visit “Waverly Health Center – Building for You” on Facebook or call the Foundation at (319) 483-1404.

