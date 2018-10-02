CEDAR RAPIDS - Iowa trade and commodity experts say the trade agreement among North America’s three largest nations is a step toward solving trade tensions.
But pork producers and manufacturers will have to wait for relief from ongoing tariffs.
Canada joined the preliminary agreement, dubbed by President Donald Trump as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, just before the deadline midnight Sunday. It makes changes to automotive duties, labor standards, dispute resolution and reopens some portions of the Canadian dairy market to U.S. producers.
The deal could succeed the North American Free Trade Agreement. Congress is not expected to debate the agreement until 2019.
The Trump administration set that deadline to make sure the text of the agreement would be released 60 days before signing it into effect, and to get outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s signature before he leaves office.
Trump and Nieto agreed to a bilateral deal in late August, and Trump invited, and later threatened, to leave Canada out of the pact.
Trump railed heavily against NAFTA while campaigning for the presidency in 2016, calling it “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere.” He threatened to pull the United States out of the agreement if Canada and Mexico refused to renegotiate.
Iowa’s Republican U.S. senators — Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst — praised the deal. Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed, saying it will strengthen trade ties to Canada and Mexico, and provide better gains for farmers.
Pressures
The deal does not lift the United States’ 25 percent and 10 percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum respectively, which caused Mexico in June to levy a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork and other products. That could lead to ongoing pain for pork producers. Mexico is this country’s largest pork export market, and the United States already faces a 25 percent tariff from China.
Iowa’s $6.5 billion pork industry is by far the largest in the U.S., dwarfing runner-up North Carolina’s at just under $2.1 billion.
Iowa State University economist Dermot Hayes said the Trump administration can lift its tariffs at any time, but he thinks it could hold off to try to push legislative action on the USMCA.
“It would make sense to me that if you want Congress to act, that you keep the pressures in place caused by the metal tariffs,” he said.
However, Hayes said the USMCA — along with news the White House plans to open talks with Japan on a free-trade agreement and its signing of a new agreement with South Korea — could signal a shift in U.S. trade policy toward resolving old disputes.
Drew Mogler, public policy director for the Iowa Pork Producers Association, said the group is encouraged by the deal as a sign of progress toward reducing trade tensions.
However, pork producers will continue to put pressure on federal lawmakers and the Trump administration to come to terms with Mexico and Canada on the steel and aluminum tariffs as Congress debates the USMCA, he said.
“We’re not going to necessarily stop sending our message to Washington that they need to move forward on this deal,” he said. “We see this as a positive announcement, but we know work’s not done.”
The deal buoyed a rally in the markets Monday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 192 points in the day’s trading, to close at 26,651, and Bloomberg’s generic futures price rose 9 cents, to $3.65, per bushel for corn and rose 12 cents to $8.57 per bushel for soybeans.
