DES MOINES – Fields remained wet across most of Iowa during the week of March 31, making for a slow start to the 2019 planting season.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said he knows farmers are anxious to get started. "While we are mindful of the impact flooding is having on portions of the state, we are hoping for favorable planting and growing conditions for our farmers this season.”
Statewide there was just 0.3 day suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service (NASS). Wet conditions prevented most field work activities; however, there were reports of hauling grain, spreading manure and planting oats. Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 0 percent short, 38 percent adequate and 62 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 0 percent short, 43 percent adequate and 57 percent surplus.
There were a few reports of oats being planted. However, for the first time since 2013 less than 0.5 percent of the expected crop was planted by the end of March at the state level.
In parts of Iowa, pastures and hay have started to green. Temperature fluctuations have created some health issues during calving season and mud continued to be an issue in feedlots.
