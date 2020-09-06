Western Home values engagement with team members

“We have our own Leadership Academy to grow leaders in our organization,” says Hillmer. “Western Home offers many career lattice opportunities and encourages employees to learn and grow, either on the job or through furthering their education.”

This includes scholarships and tuition reimbursement and textbook assistance, flexible scheduling for students and assistance obtaining certification as nurse’s aids and medical aids.

Employees also have opportunities to find their niche by working in different departments or locations.

“Intentionality is one of our major focuses,” notes Kris Hansen, CEO. “We have the perspective that what got us here isn’t going to get us where we want us to be.”

WHC was originally established downtown in 1912 as one of the state’s first retirement communities. Over the years, it has grown to include two campuses with multiple sites and myriad services. This includes a recent $52 million expansion into multiple community-based services open to people of all ages.

Among the things WHC must do to get where it wants to be is reimagine “human resources” — a term Hansen dislikes.