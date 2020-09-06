Western Home values engagement with team members

CEDAR FALLS—Several years ago, Pat Beck noticed a Courier article about Western Home Communities’ 100th anniversary and the development of skilled nursing cottages.
Beck recalls thinking, “Now here is an organization that has been doing the right thing for more than 100 years!”
At about the same time, Beck saw a Courier feature recognizing the integrity and leadership of Western Home CFO Kelly Meier. She also heard COO Jerry Harris speak at community events, where he’d mention the “joy” his job afforded.
“All of these encounters added to my motivation to find meaningful work in a progressive organization with strong leaders,” says Beck. “All my expectations for work in a collaborative, supportive, innovative, interesting service environment have been exceeded. … I’m proud to be part of a team that makes that happen for residents in each Western Home community.”
Beck’s regard deepened when her mother moved to Western Home Communities.
“She has experienced kindness, patience, encouragement, affirmation and active interest in her quality of life,” says Beck.
In nearly a decade working for WHC, Briana Holmes has found a place to call home. She especially appreciates the focus on employees and the ways the organization promotes wellness and family activities.
“We have our own Leadership Academy to grow leaders in our organization,” says Hillmer. “Western Home offers many career lattice opportunities and encourages employees to learn and grow, either on the job or through furthering their education.”
This includes scholarships and tuition reimbursement and textbook assistance, flexible scheduling for students and assistance obtaining certification as nurse’s aids and medical aids.
Employees also have opportunities to find their niche by working in different departments or locations.
“Intentionality is one of our major focuses,” notes Kris Hansen, CEO. “We have the perspective that what got us here isn’t going to get us where we want us to be.”
WHC was originally established downtown in 1912 as one of the state’s first retirement communities. Over the years, it has grown to include two campuses with multiple sites and myriad services. This includes a recent $52 million expansion into multiple community-based services open to people of all ages.
Among the things WHC must do to get where it wants to be is reimagine “human resources” — a term Hansen dislikes.
“People are team members; they aren’t ‘resources,’” he says. “It’s critical that we’re listening to people; that’s how we figure out how to make their lives better, which makes them much sharper at work.”
In late 2019, WHC embraced Thrive concepts, a systematic approach to reduce stress and burnout while achieving full potential.
“Thrive emphasizes that we take responsibility, hold each other accountable, respect everyone, visualize success and express appreciation,” Hansen explains.
WHC’s new employee intranet has helped encourage employee engagement and open communication, too, says Linda Bowman, chief communications officer.
“It’s tough to keep everyone connected in an organization of 1,500 to 1,700 people,” she says. “Our intranet is a workplace platform that makes sure commutation gets out to everyone.”
The intranet includes update videos from Hansen as well as tools for messaging and posting coworker acknowledgements.
This culture of open communication and access to information has been critical in managing the challenges presented by this year’s public health crisis, says Hansen.
“COVID-19 blew us out of the water,” he says. “Service and customer care is engrained in the culture of this organization, and … the folks we take care of are the most vulnerable.”
To navigate the situation and ensure the safety of residents and employees, WHC focused on transparent, frequent communication, Hansen says. It also was important to remain mindful of the mission: “Western Home Communities is a charitable, Christian service organization that assertively creates fulfilling lifestyles for residents, their families and our employees.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.