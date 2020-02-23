Western Home transforms Martin Suites into homey, family-like setting for residents

CEDAR FALLS – A family heirloom quilt hangs above Cindy Bayer’s bed. Another everyday quilt serves as a pretty bedcover. Keepsakes, including a Santa collection, are arranged in a china cabinet, and a low chest in the entry hall displays a few of her favorite pieces of china and decorative glassware.
“It feels so homey to me,” said Bayer, a resident at the newly renovated Martin Suites at Western Home Communities’ downtown campus.
She has surrounded herself with furniture from her previous home, as well as cheerful houseplants, artwork and family photos. Perched in a cage is her new parakeet, Oscar, a gift from a Martin Suites staff member.
“We’re trying to teach him to talk,” Bayer said, smiling. “It’s so nice to have him here.” She also appreciates having a private suite and bath, and plenty of room to seat visitors.
Previously known as Martin Health Center, the building opened its doors in 1992 for 100 residents in shared accommodations. Renovation began in early 2019 and was completed in late 2019, transforming each floor into a separate household for a maximum of 25 residents each.
The newly renovated facility now reflects Western Home Communities’ philosophy of providing residents with privacy and a household style of living.
“Residents lived here through the upheaval, so we renovated a wing at a time. The residents have said that in the end, it was all worth it,” said Linda Bowman, chief communications officer for Western Home Communities.
Each floor has its own living room and dining area with stylish new furnishings. Light spills into the living rooms from broad windows. A large open kitchen offers plenty of seating and residents love that food is prepared on site and the aroma wafts through the floor, reminiscent of when they cooked meals at home.
Shared rooms in nursing home care are a thing of the past at Western Home Communities, Bowman said. Walls were torn down to create spacious, private suites.
Resident Calvin Bouck is pleased with his new surroundings. No longer cramped for space in a shared room, Bouck has space for a small sofa, TV and stand, as well as a quiet corner near a window with a chair and small table, perfect for reading, quiet contemplation or enjoying a snack.
“This is home for residents and having privacy and their own attached bath makes all the difference,” Bowman said.
“Environment makes such a difference. With just 25 residents living together and a consistent team of caregivers, our residents can socialize in a way they haven’t been able to before, like a family. When they want, they can retire to the privacy of their own space. That’s so important for well-being,” explained Wendy Ager, system integrity and regulatory compliance officer
Household coordinator Stacy Roster said the new space “makes us all feel more like a family. We can all gather together, and it feels more like home. And it’s peaceful.”
“It really comes down to our mission. We’re here to ‘assertively create fulfilling lifestyles,’”said Ager. “Our CEO and board of directors had a vision for this years ago. They saw the value in the household model of care and made it happen at The Cottages, Deery Suites and now Martin Suites. We’re all so very lucky to be part of it.”
