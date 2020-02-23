Western Home transforms Martin Suites into homey, family-like setting for residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Each floor has its own living room and dining area with stylish new furnishings. Light spills into the living rooms from broad windows. A large open kitchen offers plenty of seating and residents love that food is prepared on site and the aroma wafts through the floor, reminiscent of when they cooked meals at home.

Shared rooms in nursing home care are a thing of the past at Western Home Communities, Bowman said. Walls were torn down to create spacious, private suites.

Resident Calvin Bouck is pleased with his new surroundings. No longer cramped for space in a shared room, Bouck has space for a small sofa, TV and stand, as well as a quiet corner near a window with a chair and small table, perfect for reading, quiet contemplation or enjoying a snack.

“This is home for residents and having privacy and their own attached bath makes all the difference,” Bowman said.

“Environment makes such a difference. With just 25 residents living together and a consistent team of caregivers, our residents can socialize in a way they haven’t been able to before, like a family. When they want, they can retire to the privacy of their own space. That’s so important for well-being,” explained Wendy Ager, system integrity and regulatory compliance officer