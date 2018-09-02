CEDAR FALLS — New employees want to make a good first impression — and preserve it.
That was Tammy Schmitt’s goal when she started working at Western Home Communities.
She was pleased when her employer made a good impression, too.
“From your first day on the job, you are welcomed with open arms and made to feel like a part of the team,” she recalled.
Three weeks in, she feared losing some of the credibility she’d built up in her short time at WHC.
“I received news from my dad that my mom was being transported to Iowa City Hospitals via ambulance because of a problem that was discovered during an emergency room visit,” she said. “I immediately went to my supervisor and was told not to worry about my job — to go and be with my family.”
Flexibility and employee support are the primary reasons Matt Garcia relocated so he could work at WHC in 2014.
In particular, he was impressed by the mission statement: “Western Home Communities is a charitable, Christian service organization that assertively create fulfilling lifestyles for residents, their families and our employees.”
“What drew me was … the part that reads ‘we assertively create fulfilling lifestyles,’” explained Garcia. “I am happy to do my best to support this work.”
Growth has been top of mind at Western Home Communities the past several years, thanks to multiple renovations and expansion projects. Most recently, that includes a $52 million expansion that offers a variety of community-based services.
Likewise, professional development is one way WHC supports growth among its employees, said Bethany Wentink.
“(WHC) believes in education and empowers individuals to pursue their dreams,” she said. “They offer scholarships and tuition reimbursement. They help people get their CNA and CMA. There’s also flexible scheduling for those in nursing school, money to take up to four college classes per year, textbook purchasing and so much more.”
Rochelle Kane believes working for WHC has helped her broaden her opportunities. She’s found the workplace culture to be uplifting and encouraging.
“I have had opportunities to participate in things like the Cedar Valley Leadership Institute and Jaycees,” she said. “It’s great working at a place that values me and this community.”
The organization’s emphasis on professional and personal growth is empowering, said Traci Johnson.
“There are numerous opportunities throughout the company for advancement as well as learning other areas of employment (at) Western Home Communities,” she added.
CEO Kris Hansen and WHC senior leadership relies on regular feedback to ensure policies and programs hit the mark, he said.
“We have our annual employee satisfaction survey, which is anonymous,” he said. “Work-life balance is always a priority for us, and the survey is one of the ways we gauge our progress.”
In addition, managers are available for informal discussion and feedback. The emphasis on communication has paid off, said Wentink.
“The organization puts a lot of emphasis on a work-life balance, and every supervisors from the top down makes it a priority to ensure their employees have that flexibility,” she said. “(WHC) looks for ways to improve the quality of life not only for the residents they serve but also for their employees.”
