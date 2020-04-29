Wells Fargo donates $515,000 in virus relief

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

DES MOINES -- The Wells Fargo Foundation has made grants totaling $515,000 to 25 Iowa nonprofits in the last few weeks to support the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is to assist the most vulnerable in the community as well as small businesses. Enterprise-wide, Wells Fargo has committed to donate $175 million this year to support the domestic and global COVID-19 response.