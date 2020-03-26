Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa as coronavirus idles workers

DES MOINES — Waiters, waitresses, bartenders, hotel employees and other workers in Iowa’s accommodation and food services industries who were idled due to the COVID-19 outbreak are filing jobless benefits claims in droves, state officials said Thursday.

Iowa Workforce Development officials report the initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21 was 40,952 and the agency paid a total of $10,674,712 of unemployment insurance benefits to Iowans for the week ending on March 20, reflecting the pace of layoffs.

The maximum amount of unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowans who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to IWD officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.

Claimants can expect to receive payment within seven to 10 days after the date the claim is filed, according to an IWD spokeswoman. The maximum number of weeks a claimant is eligible is 26 weeks, the agency said. But, if a claimant is working part-time and reporting wages, the number of weeks is extended due to only receiving a partial payment each week.