Waverly receives 2020 Main Street America accreditation

WAVERLY -- Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street program has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.

“Waverly has enjoyed being recognized as a nationally accredited Main Street community for over 30 years. This is due, in large part, to the tremendous hard work of our volunteers who make our organization thrive with community events and successful downtown projects like the Big Six, the Upper Story Rehabilitation Project, Waverly Historic Lofts and currently the Waverly Palace Theater, to name a few,"said Travis Toliver, Executive Director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program. “