WAVERLY — Steve Corson and Carter Corson announced Monday they have sold the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes to a group of their longtime funeral directors.
Buying the business are Darren O’Donnell, Ryan Tucker, Jon Dumermuth and Denee Muller.
Funeral director Dean Boeckman will remain on the staff. The locations serving Waverly, Shell Rock, Denver and Readlyn will remain open and service will remain uninterrupted.
The Corson family has owned the funeral homes since 1901.
The ownership group combines 50 years of service to Kaiser-Corson and 70 years in the profession.
“We couldn’t be more proud and excited to continue on the legacy of Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes,” said Tucker. “The Corson family has had an enormous impact on the communities that we serve. They have set a great example; one we look to build on.”
In 1901 George J. Kaiser, the great-grandfather of brothers Steve, Carter and Cal — who already has retired — began what is now known as Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes.
