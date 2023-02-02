WAVERLY — Super Bowl speaker Reggie Dabbs will speak at Crosspoint Church’s Community Night event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 215 Third St. N.W.
Reggie Dabbs is one of the most in-demand school assembly speakers in the nation, speaking to over 1.5 million teenagers every year. He's also been the motivational speaker for the Super Bowl, all 32 NFL teams and several NBA teams. Dabbs is expected to give a motivating and inspiring message.
Anyone is welcome to attend, and admission is free. Free ice cream sundaes will follow this event.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-2
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
Dan Pattengil, left, associate pastor and Jonathan Barthalow, right, lead pastor out front of the recently renovated 63,000-square-foot new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building in Waverly.
Dan Pattengil, left, associate pastor, Lovensky Levasseur, center, associate and worship pastor, and Jonathan Barthalow, right, lead pastor in the front welcome area of the new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building.
Photos: New Crosspoint Church in former Waverly middle school
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-2
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-9
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
The youth worship area on the third floor in the new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Waverly, Iowa.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-8
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
A coffee cafe is located in the new Crosspoint Church in the nearly 100-year-old building.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-7
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
Paster Jonathan Barthalow shows the progress of the game and activity area for teenagers built in the former Waverly junior high school gym on his phone Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Waverly, Iowa.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-5
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
The temporary game room on the third floor of Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Waverly, Iowa.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-4
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
The game and activity area for teenagers built in the former Waverly junior high school gym Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Waverly, Iowa.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-13
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
A Lego area in one of the many rooms for kids in the new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building in Waverly.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-6
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
The new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Waverly, Iowa.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-3
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
Paster Jonathan Barthalow shows the progress of the game and activity area for teenagers built in the former Waverly junior high school gym.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-1
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-15
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
A ventilation shaft in the middle of the building gave ample room to install duct work for the new air conditioning in the new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building in Waverly.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-16
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
An unused old classroom on the third floor in the new Crosspoint Church Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Waverly, Iowa.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-17
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
The unfinished third floor still has the old middle school lockers in the new Crosspoint Church in Waverly.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-10
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
One of the many rooms for kids in the new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building in Waverly.
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-11
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-12
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
042418mp-Crosspoint-Church-14
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
One of the many rooms for kids in the new Crosspoint Church in former Waverly junior high building Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Waverly, Iowa.