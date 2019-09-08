WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo has received an award for its work with geographic information systems.
Esri, a company that supplies GIS software, gave the city a 2019 Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) award at the Esri user conference July 10 in San Diego. The award recognized the city for developing a single enterprise GIS that coordinated GIS processes, users and data throughout the city.
Chris Youngblut, director of technology services for the city, and Ben Wagner, of the engineering department, accepted the award on behalf of the city.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the leading company in this field,” Youngblut said. “Even more gratifying is implementing cutting edge technology to city departments that will help us better serve the public.”
The city had been using three different Esri customer accounts in six departments before moving to the enterprise GIS.
