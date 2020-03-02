Waterloo Spokesman's Club marks 100 years

“I think part of what we do is encourage each other. By sharing the activities we’re involved in, we encourage one another,” Shirey said, each in their respective fields of endeavor. But it’s not exclusively that.

He describe is as an “old school” group. “We just gather for lunch and discussion. We have a broad political spectrum represented,” but the discussion is in a respectful atmosphere.

“It lends itself to some pretty open discussion,” Shirey said but not in a confrontive, us-versus-them manner, other than some gentle, light-hearted needling, which lends itself to some open discussion.

Two and even three generations of the same family have been members. But mainly, Brown said, it’s been people involved in the community in a wide range of areas. Club members range in age from mid-30s to Brown, the senior member, who will turn 90 this year.

“This is one club I truly put my heart and soul into, I really do,” Brown said. “I truly enjoy it.”