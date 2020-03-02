Waterloo Spokesman's Club marks 100 years

WATERLOO – There’s been a lot of talk in town the past 100 years.
You know, about this, that and the other thing.
It was started by a group of about 30-35 men.
And the miracle, by today’s standards, is during that entire time, it’s all been civil, despite the no-holds-barred range of topics.
That’s where the Waterloo Spokesman’s Club stands today. Actually, it’s spokesmen, not a spokesman, but no one’s really quibbling about number agreement or proper English.
At least, that’s according to the talk.
It’s kind of like a loosely organized pub crowd, club president Chuck Shirey said — like the old television show “Cheers” where everyone knows your name.
Former Waterloo City Council member Bob Brown wouldn’t admit to being the Sam Malone of the group, but he’s one of the main ones who’ve kept the conversation going for 37 of the club’s 100 years. He’s secretary and treasurer.
“I enjoy doing it, so it’s not really work,” said Brown, a retired insurance company principal and former Waterloo Chamber of Commerce president.
“We don’t have bylaws; we’re not connected to anything national or state,” Brown said. “I think it’s remarkable it’s still going after 100 years. It’s small enough, you get to know everybody. You say something and everybody’s listening.”
Yes. Both halves of the art of conversation – not just talking, but listening.
The group organized March 24, 1920. The original members, who all met through the Waterloo Rotary Club, were kind of a “who’s who” of movers and shakers in town at that time. They included among others, Rath Packing Co. president John Rath; Ralph Hoxie, president of Hoxie Fruit Co.; Bruce Gates of Gates Business College; Fred Northey, president of Herrick Refrigeration and C.A. Morris, a local Cadillac auto dealer for whom Waterloo’s C.A. Morris Park is named near Kittrell Elementary School.
Others joining later included William H. Langlas of Alstadt & Langlas Bakery and Clyde Lamson for whom the downtown Russell-Lamson building is co-named.
They, ostensibly, started the group to hone their public speaking skills. The truth was, they didn’t need much practice.
They talked. And talked. And talked. And their sons and grandsons joined in. And others – architects, engineers, business owners, educators, health care and agency professionals.
The talked so long that, before you know it, a century had gone by – with plenty of conversation.
Financial adviser Chuck Shirey is current president.
A wide range of topics are discussed, ranging from community issues to state and national politics. And community involvement.
“I think part of what we do is encourage each other. By sharing the activities we’re involved in, we encourage one another,” Shirey said, each in their respective fields of endeavor. But it’s not exclusively that.
He describe is as an “old school” group. “We just gather for lunch and discussion. We have a broad political spectrum represented,” but the discussion is in a respectful atmosphere.
“It lends itself to some pretty open discussion,” Shirey said but not in a confrontive, us-versus-them manner, other than some gentle, light-hearted needling, which lends itself to some open discussion.
Two and even three generations of the same family have been members. But mainly, Brown said, it’s been people involved in the community in a wide range of areas. Club members range in age from mid-30s to Brown, the senior member, who will turn 90 this year.
“This is one club I truly put my heart and soul into, I really do,” Brown said. “I truly enjoy it.”
“I think it is an example of one of things that, as a society, we could get a little bit more of, “ Shirey said. “People from, especially in this day, different political views, getting together and talking some about those differing views. But also, just spending time together and talking about all kinds of issues. So it is a microcosm of what society needs more of – civil conversation.”
The club also invites and welcomes guest speakers.
The Spokesman’s Club meets noon Wednesdays September through May at the Waterloo Elks Club.
It is also is looking to broaden the diversity of its members.
The group, however, remains all male. While it’s an open subject as to whether there will ever be “spokeswomen” as well as “spokesmen” the club has had male and female guest speakers and host a “ladies night” in May for spouses and significant others.
Perhaps it’s another topic for the “spokesmen” to talk about.